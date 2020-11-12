Award recognizes county's budget

Walworth County received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

It is the 16th consecutive year the county has received the award, which was for the county’s 2020 budget document.

Established in 1984, the GFOA national awards program acknowledges the best practices in budgeting and use of nationally recognized budget guidelines throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“The award is a great honor for Walworth County,” said County Administrator Mark Luberda. “It highlights the exceptional, professional work that county staff, particularly the Finance Department, performs, and it sets a standard for future performance that citizens should expect from Walworth County.”

County Finance Director Jessica Conley said the award “demonstrates our continued efforts are worthwhile, as we strive to improve the document each year to present the county’s budget in a transparent and user-friendly manner.”

To receive the award, budget documents must meet program criteria and excel as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication tool.