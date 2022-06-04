Back to the Future: East Troy Electric Railway offers round-trip ride to the past

“I like trains. I like their rhythm, and I like the freedom of being suspended between two places, all anxieties of purpose taken care of: for this moment I know where I am going.”

— Anna Funder

Recently, I took an immersive trip back in time.

Like Marty McFly in Doc Emmett Brown’s time-traveling 1981 Delorean DMC-12, my time-traveling experience was an electrifying 1.21 gigawatt blast to the past, albeit not at 88 mph.

Well, maybe not 1.21 gigawatts, but it nevertheless was literally an electrifying experience riding the 14-mile round trip rails between East Troy and Mukwonago with the East Troy Electric Railroad, based at the East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St.

Crossing the threshold into the historic circa-1907 electrical substation that houses the 50-year-old museum, the TMER&L name etched for historical posterity in concrete high over the entryway, like McFly I found myself instantaneously immersed in a yesteryear foreign to me but once familiar to my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

Like the rhythmic clickety-clack and comforting rock of the circa-1927 South Shore Line interurban streetcar as it carries me down the line, the immersive living museum ride into history brings me comfort as I remember my late Nana’s old stories of riding Milwaukee’s electrifield trolleys “down by Gimbels, where the streetcar bends the corner ‘round.”

I close my eyes and try to envision the sepia-toned stories of those days.

Riding the streetcars to watch the minor league American Association Brewers take on the Toledo Mud Hens or Minneapolis Millers at Borchert Field. Or later taking the #10 Wells streetcar over the Miller Valley viaduct to watch the major league Braves take on the Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee County Stadium.

Taking the streetcars to catch a concert or stage play at The Pabst, or perhaps shop Milwaukee’s retailing grand dames of yore like Gimbels, Ed. Schuster’s, Goldmann’s, Boston Store and T.A. Chapman’s, or the old legacy five-and-dimes like F.W. Woolworth, S.S. Kresge and W.T Grant.

Hopping a North Shore Line interurban from Milwaukee to the Chicago Loop during the snowy Thanksgiving-to-Christmas holidays to shop the great Marshall Field & Co. and Carson Pirie Scott & Co. flaghips on State Street, that great street.

It was 115 years ago, when my great-grandparents were newly marrieds, that The Milwaukee Electric Light and Railway Co., today’s We Energies, began running trolleys out to far-flung East Troy in Walworth County out of architect Herman J. Esser’s enduring circa-1905 neoclassical Beaux Arts-styled TMER&L Public Service Building in downtown Milwaukee.

The historic structure at 231 W. Michigan St., which served as TMER&L’s office building and the downtown passenger terminal for it’s nearly 200-mile regional interurban system, is now used as headquarters for TMER&L successor firm WEC Energy Group and its local subsidiary, We Energies. TMER&L’s once expansive electrified interurban network blanketed southeastern Wisconsin, running north to Sheboygan, south to Kenosha, west to Watertown and southwest to Burlington and East Troy.

The Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad, also known as the North Shore Line, operated an electrified 88.9-mile interurban passenger railroad between downtown Milwaukee and the Chicago Loop from July 1916 to January 1963.

TMER&L’s Milwaukee Electric Railway & Transport Co. (“The Transport Company”), which once operated a dense network of 20 Milwaukee-based urban electric streetcar routes running north to Glendale, west to Wauwatosa and West Allis, and south to Cudahy and South Milwaukee, retired its last electrified city streetcar in favor of exhaust-belching busses on March 1, 1958.

With the rising popularity of the automobile and paved street and highway systems, TMER&L’s East Troy interurban line was abandoned in 1939, although freights ran on it until the early 2000’s. TMER&L abandoned its last interurban line on June 30, 1951.

Thankfully, a dedicated group of railfans began running restored trolleys, streetcars and interurbans on a seven-mile span of the historic TMER&L line in May 1972 and they’re still at it today, rekindling memories and making new ones for their riders.

The East Troy Railroad Museum and East Troy Electric Railway volunteers now operate a rotating fleet of 27 electric trolleys, streetcars and interurban cars on its East Troy to Mukwonago line, including TMER&L city trolleys, streetcars and interurbans, and North Shore Line interurbans.

Thanks to their efforts, I can hop aboard, step out of 2022 and get transported back in time, losing myself in a warm, nostalgic reverie of Nana’s old stories of the streetcar bending the corner ‘round down by Gimbels at the busy cattywampus transfer corner at West Wisconsin and North Plankinton.

Somewhere in a keepsake box back home, there’s even one of Nana’s old TMER&L tickets, like the East Troy Electric Railway a tangible, time-transporting link to an increasingly ethereal past.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the cadre of volunteers at the East Troy Railroad Museum and East Troy Electric Railway, the past meets the future and it’s yesterday once more.

For more information about the the East Troy Railroad Museum and the East Troy Electric Railway, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.

