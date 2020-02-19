Bacon Fest coming to Lake Geneva

Bacon-inspired dishes will soon fill the Riviera Ballroom during Lake Geneva's first Bacon Fest event.

The Lake Geneva Regional News is hosting "Bacon Fest" on May 8 and May 9. The two-day event will start with a bacon-themed dinner at a Lake Geneva restaurant on Friday, May 8, and then continue on Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. During the Saturday festivities, area restaurants, grocers and others will serve bacon-inspired hors d'oeuvres inside the Riviera.

Saturday's event will be free to attend. Hors d'oeuvres will be sold. This event is possible thanks to a $10,000 grant provided to the newspaper from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission. The grant money was awarded on Feb. 12, and the funds will be used to promote the event outside of the Lake Geneva market to encourage visitors to come to the event and stay overnight.

The goal of Bacon Fest is to become a staple in the Lake Geneva community that will routinely draw visitors to the area.

Amplified Digital, our parent company's digital agency, will build a five-page responsive design website for the event. We also will serve hundreds of thousands of digital ads to individuals who are likely to attend the event based on their past behaviors. These ads will appear on social media, apps and on popular websites.