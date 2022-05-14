Bacon Fest coming to Mount Pleasant in August

The sounds and smells of bacon sizzling soon will be coming to the Mount Pleasant area.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Valley Media Group— parent company of the Journal Times, Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News — will host Bacon Fest Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant.

Bacon Fest is set to feature food and non-food vendors, live music, children's activities, face paintings and games. The Roma Lodge bar also will be available for festival-goers to purchase drinks.

"Whether you like bacon or not there will be something there for you, whether it be entertainment or other food options or mixed drinks," Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for Wisconsin Valley Media Group, said.

The event will include about 30 vendors selling food, candy and craft items or sharing information about the products and services their business or organization offers.

This is the first year that Bacon Fest has been held in the Mount Pleasant area; however, a similar event has been held in the City of Lake Geneva during the past two years— most recently May 14 and May 15.

Wells said the media group decided to host a Bacon Fest event in another community based on the success of the Lake Geneva event and felt the Mount Prospect area would be an appropriate location.

"We're looking to take the large success of the Lake Geneva event and expand it to other areas of the tri-county area," Wells said. "Mount Pleasant is a nice place. It's close to Milwaukee, so we're hoping to attract people from that area and the surrounding areas as well."

Representatives from the media group have been planning the Bacon Fest event throughout the winter.

"We finally found a good location in Roma Lodge," Wells said. "So we have been working with them to use their facility."

Anyone interested in being a vendor during the event may contact Wells at 262-656-5662 or email kwells@lee.net.

"Vendors of all types are welcome," Wells said. "For food vendors, there is a requirement that you have to sell at least one bacon-inspired item, but they're welcome to sell other options, too."

Tickets for Bacon Fest cost $5 in advance and $10 at the door and soon will be available for purchase by visiting www.baconfestwi.com. Weekend passes also will be available.

