Bacon Fest is set to return along with Taco Fest and a new jazz festival

The fresh smell of bacon is set to fill the air in Downtown Lake Geneva once again in 2022.

Organizers are planning the second annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest between May 14 and May 15 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive in Downtown Lake Geneva. This will be the second year for the event.

Bacon Fest is being hosted by the Wisconsin Valley Media Group— the parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times.

The event is set to feature food vendors and food trucks with bacon-inspired dishes, live music, bounce house, contests and non-food vendors.

Representatives from Wisconsin Valley Media Group announced plans for the event during the Jan. 10 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting.

“We will make sure we have good bands, local entertainment, all the bacon-inspired dishes, local vendors and non-food vendors as well to bring in some of the downtown businesses,” Kelly Wells, event manager for Wisconsin Valley Media Group, said.

About 2,500 attended Bacon Fest last year. Because of the success of the event, representatives from Wisconsin Valley Media have decided to expand Bacon Fest to two days this year.

About $6,000 of the proceeds from last year’s festival was donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.

“Tickets sold out pre-sale online,” Wells said. “It blew expectations out of the water.”

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said he is excited about Bacon Fest returning this year, as it attracted many people to Downtown Lake Geneva last year.

“This is wonderful. Bacon Fest was absolutely awesome last year,” Waspi said. “I think it exceeded everyone’s expectations, so I think it’s a fantastic event.”

Representatives from the Wisconsin Valley Media Group had requested a $10,000 grant from the Tourism Commission to help advertise and promote the event.

However, Waspi said the commission could not award the grant until the media group obtained a permit from the city council, since the event is being held in the City of Lake Geneva.

Wells said she had submitted the permit application to City Clerk Lana Kropf earlier that morning.

Waspi said the Tourism Commission could vote on the grant request during their February meeting to allow more time for the permit to be approved. The Tourism Commission awarded a $10,000 grant to the Wisconsin Valley Media Group to last year to help promote the event.

“I would love to see you guys come back when that permit is approved,” Waspi said. “I would be surprised if we did not get behind Bacon Fest again, especially with how successful it was last year.”

Bacon Fest had been set for May 21-22, but the date had to be moved because of a scheduling conflict with Flat Iron Park.

Jazz festival added to entertainment line-up

But there are still festivities going on May 21 and May 22.

“Lake Geneva Jazz Fest: Bash on the Bayou” will be held May 20 through May 22 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva. This is the first year for the jazz festival. Plans for the event were also announced during the Tourism Commission meeting.

The event, which is being hosted by the Wisconsin Valley Media Group and Lake Geneva House of Music, will feature live music from local jazz musicians, contests, a bounce house and food vendors selling crawfish, barbecue and other Louisiana-inspired food.

“It will have a Mardi Gras feel and New Orleans jazz,” Chris Buttleman, owner of the Lake Geneva House of Music, said. “It’s going to be a blast. It’s during crawfish season.”

Wells said the Wisconsin Valley Media Group and Lake Geneva House of Music decided to host the jazz festival based on the success of Taco Fest last year.

“Taco Fest was super successful.” Wells said. “So we’re hoping to take that model and do something similar to that with a music and food style festival.”

The Tourism Commission unanimously approved a $10,000 grant to help the Wisconsin Valley Media Group and Lake Geneva House of Music to promote and advertise the event.

The event is expected to attract about 3,000 people with about 15% of the attendees staying at a Lake Geneva hotel, generating about 450 room stays.

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the Tourism Commission, expressed concern about awarding the grant since the event will be held outside of the City of Lake Geneva.

“It has to be a benefit for the hotels, and I don’t know if spending $10,000 for 450 room stays is a good idea,” Hedlund said. “Most of the people attending will be local and will not be staying in a hotel.”

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she feels the jazz festival will attract many visitors who will stay in a Lake Geneva hotel.

“I think from the Fairfield Inn to Harbor Shores, the hotels would be filled,” Klett said.

Dana Trilla, vice chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said she feels the festival will attract more hotel stays in the City of Lake Geneva than anticipated.

“I think the 15% they are forecasting is probably on the low end,” Trilla said. “I don’t see the people attending these events going out of town. I think they would come back into town. There’s more for them to do in town than at a resort outside of town.”

Taco Fest to return, too

Lake Geneva Bacon Fest is not the only food-themed event to return to the area this year.

The second annual Taco Fest will be held from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.

Taco Fest also is being co-hosted by the Wisconsin Valley Media Group and Lake Geneva House of Music.

The event will feature food vendors selling taco-themed dishes, children’s activities, live music, contests, live entertainment and non-food vendors.

About 4,000 people attended last year’s Taco Fest, which was held Sept. 10 through Sept. 12.

“I think we were hoping for 2,000 people over the course of three days, and we were probably closer to 4,000 people when it was all said and done,” Wells said. “So it was super successful, super fun.”

The Tourism Commission unanimously approved a $10,000 grant for the Wisconsin Valley Media Group and Lake Geneva House of Music to help promote and advertise this year’s Taco Fest.

Trilla said she attended last year’s Taco Fest and was impressed with the number of people who attended.

“It was pretty impressive with the different competitions they had going on. It was pretty attractive,” Trilla said. “There were lots of families there. It was a pretty good turnout.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.