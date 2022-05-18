Bacon me crazy

‘Bacon’s the best. Even the frying of bacon sounds like applause.” — Jim Gaffigan

I felt like a character in one of the classic Warner Brothers cartoons of yore last weekend, the dancing scent of tons of sizzling bacon wafting its way up from lakefront Flat Iron Park to the Regional News office at 315 Broad, taking me by my bacon-kissed nose and floating me down to Bacon Fest with its sweet, salty caress, camera and reporter’s notebook in hand.

Usually, drawing solitary weekend duty is considered the short end of the proverbial lot o’ sticks, but not on Bacon Fest weekend. I couldn’t shoot my hand up fast enough to volunteer for duty, taking one for the team in the interest of public service investigative reporting into all things bacon.

As I told editor Stephanie Jones, half tongue in pork cheek jowl, “You had me at bacon.”

Down at Flat Iron Park, I was met with a dizzying array of bacon delicacies that put me in Hog Heaven, and I’m not talking Harleys.

Bacon hot dogs. Bacon-covered french fries. Bacon chili. Bacon maple syrup. Bacon mac and cheese. Bacon jalapeños. Bacon nachos. Bacon tacos. Bacon tots. Bacon cheese curds. Bacon maple scones. Bacon poutine. Bacon burgers. Bacon pulled pork. Candied bacon. Bacon jam. Bacon chocolate. Bacon baklava. Bacon hot sauce. Bacon cheddar fries. Bacon Po Boys. Bacon’d Beans. Big Pig Splits. Shish kebab-styled bacon skewers. And even bacon flights.

And, amazingly, the bacon-infused list of delicacies went on.

A fan of all things Tex-Mex, my personal favorite were the “Texas Twinkies” served by hometown Racine’s Mrnak Premium BBQ Meats & Eats — smoked jalapeños stuffed with brisket and cream cheese and wrapped in house-cured, double-smoked maple bourbon bacon.

That’s too much bacon – said no one ever.

I’ve always found a kindred foodie spirit in food humorist Jim Gaffigan, who once sagely noted that “bacon bits are like the fairy dust of the food community.”

For bacon lovers, it’s not hyperbole to say that the 2022 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest was a culinarily magical experience.

Feeling like the Peter Pan of bacondom as I strolled the park grounds, I was all in as volunteers at the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank sprinkled some bacony pixie dust atop my steaming cup of chili at their fundraising tent.

An oft-heard refrain while interviewing Bacon Fest vendors and attendees alike was “Who doesn’t like bacon?” I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t, but it’s hard to wrap my bacon-addled mind around the prospect.

A lifelong bacon fanboy, bacon has been my sanity lifeline through the prolonged COVID wonkiness of the past several years, including the seemingly never-ending year of 2020, the movie “Groundhog Day” come to life as one housebound quarantined day stretched into the next and the next and the next.

“What if there isn’t a tomorrow? There wasn’t one today.”

It’s been reported that in 2020, over half of the U.S. population used a pound or more of bacon that year. Given bacon’s stature atop my Ron Swanson-esque Food Pyramid of Greatness as the ultimate comfort food and one of nature’s most favored gifts, I find that meager bacon consumption figure suspect, if my experience of the never-ending 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns and the “COVID 15” pandemic weight gain was any indication.

Not just for breakfast anymore, I probably went through at least a pound of bacon a day for three squares and dessert, strictly adhering to comedian Nick Offerman’s sage observation that “it’s hard to beat bacon at any time of day” — bacon gravy and biscuits or bacon and eggs for breakfast, a classic BLT for lunch, a surreptitious cold leftover crispy bacon strip for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up snack, pre-dinner bacon Bloody Mary cocktails, and bacon wrapped meatloaf with a side of bacon-wrapped bacon for dinner, followed by a maple bacon ice cream chaser for dessert. Oh, and another surreptitious cold leftover crispy bacon strip for a midnight snack.

“Just give me all the bacon and eggs you have. Wait, wait. I’m worried what you just heard was, ‘Give me a lot of bacon and eggs.’ What I said was, ‘Give me all the bacon and eggs you have.’ Do you understand?”

Not surprisingly, bacon figures prominently in the Johnson Household rules, chief among them being that there is always – always! — at least one pound of applewood-smoked bacon in the fridge.

My mantras are there is no food that does not go well with bacon, meals without bacon are rarely worth eating, and that most of life’s problems can be solved with, well, eating more bacon.

Having taken one for the Regional News team at Bacon Fest — investigative research ya know — I can’t wait for next year’s Lake Geneva Bacon Fest to roll around.

In the meantime, I’ll take a small measure comfort in the popular old poem by English philosopher and bacon aficionado Sir Eatmore Bacon to tide me over until next year, visions of the culinary delights of bacon flights, Texas Twinkies and salty sweet burnt end pork belly bacon candy dancing in my head.

“Bacon is red, bacon is rough, one slice of bacon is never enough.”

