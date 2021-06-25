Baconfest donated $6,000 to Walworth County Food bank

Zimmerman said the pantry already has collected about 270 backpacks for the upcoming school year.

“So kids can come in, pick a backpack and pick out whatever school supplies they want,” Zimmerman said.

Donations help out the pantryPeople can donate funding to the food pantry by visiting www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org

“We don’t receive any government money,” Hughes said. “Some people see Walworth County Food Pantry and they think we’re funded by the state or county, and we’re not at all.”

People also can donate food and other items by visiting the food pantry.

“We always welcome donations of food and diapers and other products at any time,” Hughes said. “People are here Tuesday through Saturday to accept donations.”

Hughes said some truck drivers will donate extra food that they have left over from deliveries to the pantry.

“You never say no,” Hughes said. “If they call up and say, ‘I have a pallet of rattlesnakes,’ you take it because the next time it could be steak.”

Volunteers neededThe food pantry is always in need of volunteers.