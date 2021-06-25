Baconfest donated $6,000 to Walworth County Food bank

In May Baconfest sold out in Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park, attracting 2,500 people to the area. Not only did the event bring a lot of people to Lake Geneva, it also was a boost to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank, with the Lake Geneva Regional News, which hosted the event, donating $6,000 to the food pantry.
John Hughes, president of the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank, said those monetary donations are always appreciated, because purchasing the food and other items can be expensive.
Sometimes people fall into financial hardship or a difficult situation and they need assistance obtaining food and other basic items.
Officials from the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank want to help area residents who are experiencing financial difficulties to obtain items they need for their daily lives.
The food pantry, 205 E. Commerce Court in Elkhorn, supplies two weeks worth of food to about 100 families a week or about 1,500 people a month.
Residents who are in need of assistance can pick up food items from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays at the food pantry.
Food items often include fresh produce, rice, beans, pasta, fruit, cereal, canned goods and lean meats.
Hughes said they mostly try to distribute healthy food items to clients.
“We avoid distributing sweets,” Hughes said. “Although on Halloween and Christmas, we will give out candy and treats to people and on Valentine’s Day. We try to avoid doughnuts and sugary items.”
The food pantry offers a “senior stock box” program which provides an additional box of food to senior citizens who are in need, which often includes cereal, milk, canned vegetables and fruits, pasta, rice, fruit juice, canned meats and cheese.
Maryann Zimmerman, managing director for the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank, said baby food, baby formula and infant drinks also are provided to families in need.
“When parents can’t afford Pedialyte, they switch to Gatorade and Gatorade is terrible for infants,” Zimmerman said. “It ends up making the situation worse. They become more dehydrated, so we try to keep a pretty good stack of Pedialyte.”
The food pantry also provides weekend meal bags to area school districts for students who are in need and “go bags” for homeless residents.
“We have guests who live in their cars or in a hotel, so we have bags of packaged stuff that you can easily make in a microwave,” Hughes said.
Pets are included as well, as the food pantry offers cat food and dog food to residents in need.
“A lot of people will feed their own dog before they feed themselves,” Hughes said.
How food items are obtainedThe Walworth County Food Pantry receives food items from area suppliers, and a garden is located in the back of the property where fruits and vegetables are grown.
The food pantry installed six hydroponic towers in February, which are used to grow lettuce. Each tower is able to produce about 120 heads of lettuce every two weeks.
“The average head of lettuce in the United States travels 1,500 miles to get to the grocery store,” Hughes said. “That’s a lot of used energy to get that head of lettuce to Piggly Wiggly. These are low-energy units, and lettuce only travels about 20 feet.”
More than just food itemsBesides food items, the Walworth County Food Pantry also provides school supplies, diapers, baby wipes, toothbrushes, soap and feminine hygiene products to clients.
The pantry supplies feminine hygiene kits to the Elkhorn School District, which are then are discreetly distributed to female students who are in need.
“Teenage girls can miss up to four weeks of school in a year if they don’t have adequate feminine hygiene products,” Hughes said.
The pantry conducts a back-to-school drive before the beginning of the school year in which students receive a backpack and then select school supplies.
Zimmerman said the pantry already has collected about 270 backpacks for the upcoming school year.
“So kids can come in, pick a backpack and pick out whatever school supplies they want,” Zimmerman said.
Donations help out the pantryPeople can donate funding to the food pantry by visiting www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org
“We don’t receive any government money,” Hughes said. “Some people see Walworth County Food Pantry and they think we’re funded by the state or county, and we’re not at all.”
People also can donate food and other items by visiting the food pantry.
“We always welcome donations of food and diapers and other products at any time,” Hughes said. “People are here Tuesday through Saturday to accept donations.”
Hughes said some truck drivers will donate extra food that they have left over from deliveries to the pantry.
“You never say no,” Hughes said. “If they call up and say, ‘I have a pallet of rattlesnakes,’ you take it because the next time it could be steak.”
Volunteers neededThe food pantry is always in need of volunteers.
Zimmerman said volunteers help package items, distribute items, load vehicles, check in clients, help clients select produce and maintain the garden. She said they would like to obtain more volunteers, so the pantry can be available to clients during an additional evening.
The food pantry currently has about 50 volunteers. Hughes said they lost several volunteers during the pandemic.
“Most of our volunteers are senior citizens who are retired,” Hughes said. “With the pandemic, a lot of people didn’t feel comfortable being here.”
Need for services fluctuated during the pandemic
Hughes said the number of people the pantry has assisted during the past year has fluctuated because of the pandemic.
He said the number of people needing services increased during the spring of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. However, the number of clients has decreased during the past few months.
“At the beginning of the pandemic when people first started losing their jobs, our volume went through the roof,” Hughes said. “Traffic was interfered with down Highway 67 with cars lined up. As the stimulus money kicked in and with extended unemployment payments, we went back down to about 100 families a week.”
Zimmerman said the food pantry received more calls for emergency services during the beginning of the pandemic.
“People were completely out of food and would come in during the week to pick up food items or diapers, as well,” Zimmerman said.
The main requirement to receive assistance from the food pantry is to be a Walworth County resident.
“The only thing we want to know is if they’re a resident of Walworth County,” Hughes said. “That’s the only hard-casted requirement.”
For more information about the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank, call 262-723-4488 or visit www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org or the pantry’s Facebook page.
“Keep watching out Facebook page,” Zimmerman said. “We have some really good programs coming up to help seniors and to help children. We have some special events for back to school to help out with parents getting school supplies.”