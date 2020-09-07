Badger ag-science program ranks tops in the nation

Plapp and Franks, both previously honored as NAAE Educators of the Year, say they are humbled to have the Badger Agri-science program receive this prestigious award.

“Showing our program is above and beyond a traditional program is very humbling as ag educators,” Franks said. “That being said, this award would be nothing without our students, parents, school board, administration, and community who have backed us for years.”

Factors that Franks believes influenced Badger’s selection included Badger’s outstanding facilities, curriculum accomplishments, community service including greenhouse produce production for food pantries and the school lunch program, evidence of a strong FFA, and strong ties to community and business partners.

Program growth is also evidence of the quality of the agri-science department at Badger. When Plapp first came to Badger 28 years ago, the FFA chapter had just 30 members. FFA membership now averages near 100 students.