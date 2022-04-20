Badger AgriScience teacher receives Herb Kohl Foundation award

Badger High School AgriScience Instructor Candice Franks was recently named a Herb Kohl Foundation Teacher.

The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program announced recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals.

Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 174 graduating high school students.

Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.

“Franks exemplifies the traits of Kohl teachers,” said Jenny Straus, Badger principal. “The strength of Badger’s AgriScience program is a direct reflection of the effort she puts into teaching.”

The Badger AgriScience program offers students opportunities to explore all facets of agriculture. Franks has secured dual credit for Badger AgriScience students with three technical colleges including Gateway Technical College, Madison College and Blackhawk Technical College. Franks also serves as an FFA advisor and spends countless hours after school working with students on service projects and other agricultural experiences.

“Candice is an advocate for agriculture education and FFA, and most importantly for student success,” Straus added. “The Badger community is proud of Candice for this recognition.”

Franks joins fellow Badger AgriScience teacher Larry Plapp as a Kohl Fellow. Plapp received his Fellowship in 2004.

The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools.

“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”