Badger, Big Foot students receive DAR Good Citizen Awards

Two high school seniors were recently recognized as recipients of the Good Citizen Program sponsored by the Samuel Phoenix Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Drew Cronin, daughter of Patrick and Katherine Cronin, of Walworth, is the 2022 Big Foot High School winner.

Anna Wollaeger, daughter of Christopher and Joanne Busch, of Lake Geneva, is the 2022 Badger High School Good Citizen.

The students were honored during a program at the Geneva Lake Museum. They were selected based on qualities of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism in their respective schools and communities.

As Good Citizen recipients, they both participated in a timed Essay Contest titled: “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It: How do the qualities of a Good Citizen Help Support our Nation?”

Wollaeger is the winner of the essay competition, with her essay sent to the DAR State Essay Competition. She received a $100 gift card, with a pin.

Cronin also received a gift card and pin for her participation.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and support better education for our nation’s children.

Its members are descendants of the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the worlds largest and most active service organizations.

For information see DAR.org.