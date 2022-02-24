Badger FFA: Developing future leaders in the Lake Geneva community

This National FFA Week embraces more than 94 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. Nearly 735,038 FFA members, ages 12 to 21, in 8,817 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are members of the organization that promotes personal growth and career success.

FFA members collectively earn over $4 billion dollars annually through their hands-on work experiences that they now get through their agriculture education classes and youth apprenticeship programs. Agriculture education has dramatically changed over the years; especially here at Badger High School. Nearly 300 different agriculture careers exist today.

One out of five people work in a field associated with agriculture. According to many university studies, a shortage of qualified graduates exists in many of the agriculture career areas, especially in agricultural biotechnology, large animal veterinary, food science and many areas of plant science. With the increased awareness in our environment, careers in natural resources management are also in demand. Students choosing one of these agriculture career areas, or one not listed here, have an opportunity to apply for scholarship money — some renewable each year — from the National FFA and locally through the Badger FFA.

The National FFA Organization does not produce only farmers as it did in the past. Perhaps you may not know that the FFA name was changed from Future Farmers of America to the National FFA Organization over 20 years ago! The FFA supplements what is taught in the agriculture classroom. At Badger, we have 12 diverse courses in agriculture education classes. Among those courses Biotechnology, Veterinary Science, Honors and Regular Animal Science & Aquaculture, Science and Sustainability, Food Science 2 and Botany count as agriculture classes receiving science credit. We also offer courses in Companion Animals, Food Science, Fish and Wildlife Management, Landscape Design, and Greenhouse Management. Students in Botany, Greenhouse Management, Landscaping, and Science and Sustainability classes can receive direct Gateway Technical College credits for those classes. Students in Honors Animal Science receive Blackhawk Technical College credit. Students in biotechnology receive college credit with Madison College. With these dual credit classes, students can save hundreds of dollars to thousands of tuition costs at technical colleges by starting their college degrees right at Badger High School.

In recognition of National FFA Week for 2022, all staff of Badger High will be treated to a full breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 24, as a thank you from the FFA. Giving back to the communities is a long standing goal of the Badger FFA . The chapter is currently putting together 38 boxes of supplies for homeless veterans at the VA hospital in Union Grove which includes a homemade tie blanket and letters from the members.

In addition, the chapter will supply some baked treats for those health care workers at the VA hospital. We hosted a share night Feb. 22 at the local Culvers, where a portion of the proceeds of the evening will be donated to help us continue our community service projects in the upcoming months.

The Badger FFA Greenhouse fundraiser helps to support our FFA activities throughout the year. The FFA is most appreciative of the support given to both our holiday, strawberry and spring plant sales. Opening day of the greenhouse is slated for Friday, May 6. Over 40 new plants will be featured, with over 30,000 plants planted in the greenhouse. We look forward to seeing you there!

If your child is looking for a great organization to be part of that will boost their resume and give them lots of leadership opportunities and money for the future, suggest joining FFA today! We are also in need of parents, former Badger graduates and community members to join our FFA Alumni.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact the Badger Agriculture Department at 348-2000, ext. 2332, or email Larry Plapp at larry.plapp@badger.k12.wi.us or Candice Franks at candice.franks@badger.k12.wi.us.