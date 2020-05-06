Badger FFA goes virtual with annual plant sale

Students in Badger High School’s greenhouse class began planting items for the sale in February but had to stop planting in mid-March when Wisconsin schools were shut down due to the coronavirus.

Plapp said, since that time, the items have been planted by adult volunteers and staff from the agriculture department.

“We’ve had some very involved volunteers that were persistent on helping on whatever was needed,” he said.

Plapp said adult volunteers also will be needed to assist with sale, because school officials are prohibiting students from being involved due to the coronavirus.

“I’ve gotten some emails from students that would love to get out of the house and help this week,” Plapp said. “I double checked, but unfortunately the liability for the school is too high.”

SirrNay Shoe, Badger High School FFA member, said she is disappointed that she will not be able to participate in the greenhouse sale but is pleased that she was able to be involved with planting some of the items.