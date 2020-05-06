Badger FFA goes virtual with annual plant sale

The coronavirus may have ended the school year, but it won’t stop Badger High School’s FFA from hosting its 28th annual Spring Greenhouse Sale.
Instead of visiting the school’s greenhouse to pick fresh plants and produce, customers will visit a website to select items for their yards.
About 30,000 items including annual plants, perennial plants, hanging plant baskets, vegetables and ornamental shrubs and trees will be available for purchase.
Potential customers may view the items and place orders by visiting www.badgerffa.org. Customers can schedule a pick up time and pay for their purchase online.
Items will be available for online viewing beginning May 6 and will be available for pick up from May 6 through May 9, May 11 through May 16, May 18 through May 23 and May 26 through May 27 near the school’s greenhouse.
Larry Plapp, agriculture science instructor and Badger High School FFA co-adviser, said he encourages customers to notify when they plan to pick up their orders at least two hours ahead of time and to be patient with the process, as this is the first time the sale has been conducted virtually.
“My biggest fear is there’s going to some quirks and bugs that come up that we will have to fix on the fly,” Plapp said.
Students in Badger High School’s greenhouse class began planting items for the sale in February but had to stop planting in mid-March when Wisconsin schools were shut down due to the coronavirus.
Plapp said, since that time, the items have been planted by adult volunteers and staff from the agriculture department.
“We’ve had some very involved volunteers that were persistent on helping on whatever was needed,” he said.
Plapp said adult volunteers also will be needed to assist with sale, because school officials are prohibiting students from being involved due to the coronavirus.
“I’ve gotten some emails from students that would love to get out of the house and help this week,” Plapp said. “I double checked, but unfortunately the liability for the school is too high.”
SirrNay Shoe, Badger High School FFA member, said she is disappointed that she will not be able to participate in the greenhouse sale but is pleased that she was able to be involved with planting some of the items.
“The saddest part is not being able to be there to help with the sale itself after putting in so much work in the beginning,” Shoe said. “It’s a big disappointed to not be able to finish planting the rest of the plants and seeing the final product.”
Shoe said she enjoyed being involved with the greenhouse class and helping to the plant the items for the sale.
“This is a big deal because not many schools are able to provide that kind of opportunity,” Shoe said. “Mr. Plapp is also an amazing horticulture teacher. He helped me realize my passion for plants and everything horticulture related.”
Plapp said the sale has received a lot of community support during the past 27 years. He said the sale generates about $10,000 annually for the Badger High School FFA.
The proceeds from are used to help fund scholarships for graduating agriculture students and to help pay the cost for FFA students to attend conventions and workshops.
“While the students may pay a portion, we pay a good amount towards the cost to attend the events,” Plapp said. “It gives all our students an opportunity to go to all these events.”
Plapp said he is not certain if this year’s greenhouse sale will generate as much revenue because of the economic slowdown.
“We don’t know if people have money right now,” Plapp said. “If we don’t make money this year and we break even, I think that will be a success.”
Plapp said if the virtual sale is success it may be added to future plant sales.
“It will be an option, for sure,” Plapp said. “We will, for sure, be able to do this now.”
