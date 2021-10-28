 Skip to main content
Badger High celebrates, sends off state bound cross country teams
Cheers filled the Badger High halls on Thursday, Oct. 28 as the school's state bound cross country athletes made their rounds.

For what is said to be the first time in school history, Badger girls and boys cross country are both headed to the Division 1 state championship.

Badger students and staff lined the halls around noon to celebrate the girls and boys teams in a walking parade through the building. The athletes were backed up by lively tunes from the Badger band.

Badger students cheer for the school's state bound cross country runners on Thursday, Oct. 28. The athletes walked through the school in a celebratory parade, backed up by lively tunes from the marching band.

The two teams will compete Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

A video of the parade can be found at the Badger High School Facebook page.

