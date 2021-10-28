Badger High celebrates, sends off state bound cross country teams

Cheers filled the Badger High halls on Thursday, Oct. 28 as the school's state bound cross country athletes made their rounds.

For what is said to be the first time in school history, Badger girls and boys cross country are both headed to the Division 1 state championship.

Badger students and staff lined the halls around noon to celebrate the girls and boys teams in a walking parade through the building. The athletes were backed up by lively tunes from the Badger band.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two teams will compete Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

A video of the parade can be found at the Badger High School Facebook page.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.