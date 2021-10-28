Badger High celebrates, sends off state bound cross country teams

Badger students and staff cheer for the school's state bound cross country runners as the athletes parade through the building on Thursday, Oct. 28.
A smiling Badger sax player backs up the school's state bound cross country runners during a celebratory parade through the building on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Cheers filled the Badger High halls on Thursday, Oct. 28 as the school's state bound cross country athletes made their rounds.
For what is said to be the first time in school history, Badger girls and boys cross country are both headed to the Division 1 state championship.
Badger students and staff lined the halls around noon to celebrate the girls and boys teams in a walking parade through the building. The athletes were backed up by lively tunes from the Badger band.
Badger students cheer for the school's state bound cross country runners on Thursday, Oct. 28. The athletes walked through the school in a celebratory parade, backed up by lively tunes from the marching band.
Karena Tse
The two teams will compete Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
A video of the parade can be found at the Badger High School
Facebook page.
