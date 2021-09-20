Badger High School announces homecoming activities including parade and fireworks

Officials from Badger High School have announced the school’s homecoming activities, which is set to be held from Oct. 11 through Oct. 16.

The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Under the Sea.”

Class float decorating will take place Oct. 11 and Oct. 14 after school.

Powderpuff activities will be held 5 p.m., Oct. 12. Participation forms are available in the school’s main office.

A showing of “Jaws” is set for 8 p.m., Oct. 13.

The homecoming parade will be held 4:15 p.m., Oct. 15 in downtown Lake Geneva.

The varsity homecoming football game against Delavan-Darien High School is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m., with a fireworks display being held after the game.

The homecoming dance will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 16. The dance is open to Badger High School students and guests with completed paperwork.

Tickets to the homecoming dance are $15 and will be available Oct. 4 through Oct. 8.

Themed dress-up days will be held throughout the week including:

Oct. 11: “destination location”