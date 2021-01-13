Badger High School board approves referendum questions for upcoming election

The school board members also unanimously approved to sell up to $6 million in general obligation bonds if the referendum is approved.

The additional referendum would allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and following school years.

The extra $750,000 would be used to help pay for technology upgrades, educational programs and safety upgrades at the high school.

Members of the school board unanimously approved the wording of the $750,000 referendum question, as well, which reads:

"Shall the Lake Geneva-Genoa Union High School District, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statues, by $750,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of ongoing operational expenses, technology and safety upgrades to maintain current educational programming?"

George Chironis, business administrator for Lake Geneva schools, said residents in the high school district would not experience an increase in their tax rate if the referendums are approved.