Badger High School culinary arts instructor receives state award

Badger High School family and consumer science instructor Jamie Lutz did not know what her students and colleagues were cooking up when they told her there was a water leak in her classroom that damaged some equipment.

A few minutes later, Lutz was relieved to find out there was no water leak, no damaged equipment and the “water leak” story was only an excuse to get her into the classroom to receive a state award.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation presented Lutz with the Wisconsin ProStart Teacher of the Year Award, Feb. 1, during a ceremony which included students, staff members and representatives from local hospitality businesses, as well as a cheesecake dessert from Grand Geneva Resort.

Principal Jennifer Straus said school officials wanted to keep the award a secret, so that is why they came up with the “water leak” story, and they knew that would probably encourage Lutz to arrive to her classroom as soon as possible.

“I think I almost gave her a heart attack,” Straus said.

Lutz said she is honored to receive the award and is glad no equipment was damaged, because her students were conducting a catering event with Lake Geneva Country Meats that weekend.

The ProStart program helps prepare students for a career in culinary arts and hospitality management. The program includes classroom instruction, on-the-job training and culinary competitions.

Lutz has taught the ProStart program at Badger High School for three years and previously taught the program at Westosha Central High School for five years.

She said she enjoys teaching the program and helping students develop their culinary art skills.

“I want them to have the most opportunities they can with my programs,” Lutz said. “Receiving this award lets me know I’m on the right track, and I’m doing the right things to keep them going.”

Alex Vernon, manager for the Wisconsin ProStart program, said Lutz now will be nominated to receive the national ProStart award, which will be presented May 6 through May 8 in Washington D.C. He said all the state finalists will have an opportunity to attend an educational gathering in July in Las Vegas.

Vernon said about 100 high schools in Wisconsin are involved with the state ProStart program. He said representatives from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation select a state ProStart Teacher of the Year recipient each year.

He said Lutz has been a valuable instructor for the program.

“It makes for a difficult decision, because we have a lot of awesome teachers,” Vernon said. “Jamie stood out to us and her dedication. She is just such a joy to work with in general, so we’re really lucky to have her in the ProStart program.”

Lutz partners with representatives with Lake Geneva Country Meats, Marcus Hotels and Resorts and other local hospitality businesses to help instruct her students and prepare them for culinary competitions.

She said many of her students find jobs at area hospitality and food service businesses.

Lutz said the classroom instruction, job training and culinary competitions help the students develop valuable life skills and prepares them for a career in the hospitality industry.

“It teaches them time management and communication skills. It helps them learn how to work under pressure and how to to stay organized,” Lutz said. “So it really teaches them all these valuable skills that they can translate to anything that they do later on in life, but at the same time have fun.”

Fourteen students currently are enrolled in Badger’s ProStart program. Lutz said more students have become interested in the program during the past few years— crediting television cooking show competitions for enhancing student interest.

“With the cooking competition shows, more students are interested in learning about the industry and looking at it as a way to challenge themselves,” Lutz said. “Through that, we can help turn it into a passion.”

Straus said Lutz does a quality job interacting with her students and helping them find employment opportunities in the hospitality industry.

“What I admire about Jamie is her dedication to the profession,” Straus said. “She has the community ties where she understands the needs of the community, and she makes sure our students have those real world experiences on a daily basis.”

Vernon said the ProStart program helps students learn which type of career opportunities are available in the culinary arts and hospitality industries. He said most students who participate in the program continue their education and establish a career in culinary arts and hospitality management.

“Some students don’t know what’s out there in the world of food and beverage, and there’s so much out there,” Vernon said. “There’s so many opportunities, so it’s really cool to be able to let students explore, and that’s what our program does.”

