Badger High School District to place $6.75 million worth of referendums on the April ballot

Residents in the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District will be asked to approve $6.75 million in referendums during the April 2021 election.
Members of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board approved, Dec. 14, to place a $6 million referendum question on the ballot during the spring election.
The funding from the referendum, if approved, would be used to help pay for various projects at Badger High School including roof replacement, technology upgrades, renovating the school's kitchen, replacing the main gymnasium's bleachers and floors, upgrading the auditorium and upgrading the 1958 portions of the building.
The funding also will be used to remodel the school's cafeteria, kitchen, lobby area and restrooms.
"It is difficult to fund large-scale capital projects, including renovations, within the constraints of the normal operating budget," Superintendent James Gottinger said in a press release. "This creates the need for a facilities referendum approval by the taxpayers."
The school board members also approved to place an additional referendum question on the April ballot to allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and following school years.
The additional $750,000 would be used to help pay for technology upgrades, educational programs and safety upgrades at the high school.
Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board approved to place a similar referendum question on the ballot, Dec. 8, for the April election.
The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District's referendum also is to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 for the upcoming school years to help pay for programs, technology and equipment at Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.
"An operational referendum allows the districts to maintain our educational programming and class sizes, retain staff, and address safety and technology needs," Gottinger said in the press release.
The Lake Geneva-Genoa Union High School District has made about $600,000 in staffing cuts for the 2020-2021 school year, and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District has made about $1.5 million in staffing reductions for the school year.
"The referendum will enable the districts to maintain optimal class sizes, as well as maintain strong academic programs, continue to support a wide array of elective programs, and retain and attract highly-qualified staff," Gottinger said in the press release.
George Chironis, business administrator for Lake Geneva schools, said residents in the high school district will experience no increase in their tax rate, and residents in the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District will have a tax rate that is less than the 2019-2020 school year if the referendums are approved.
"Over the past six years, the tax rate for both districts have steadily declined, and the referendum needs will have little or no tax impact on the community," Chironis said in the press release.
Lake Geneva schools will place more information about the referendum questions on its website, www.lakegenevaschools.com, in the near future.
