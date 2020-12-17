Badger High School District to place $6.75 million worth of referendums on the April ballot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board approved to place a similar referendum question on the ballot, Dec. 8, for the April election.

The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District's referendum also is to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 for the upcoming school years to help pay for programs, technology and equipment at Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.

"An operational referendum allows the districts to maintain our educational programming and class sizes, retain staff, and address safety and technology needs," Gottinger said in the press release.

The Lake Geneva-Genoa Union High School District has made about $600,000 in staffing cuts for the 2020-2021 school year, and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District has made about $1.5 million in staffing reductions for the school year.

"The referendum will enable the districts to maintain optimal class sizes, as well as maintain strong academic programs, continue to support a wide array of elective programs, and retain and attract highly-qualified staff," Gottinger said in the press release.