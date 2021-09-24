Badger High School football team makes playoffs after 43-6 victory over Burlington

Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
Six-year-old Alex Hook remains in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa after having suffered a traumatic brain injury Friday, Sept. 10, when a projectile flew onto the Riverview School playground from under the deck of a lawnmower and struck him in the head.