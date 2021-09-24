 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badger High School football team makes playoffs after 43-6 victory over Burlington
alert top story

Badger High School football team makes playoffs after 43-6 victory over Burlington

{{featured_button_text}}

The Badger High School football team is in the playoffs after a 43-6 victory against Burlington High School.

The Badgers defeated the Burlington Demons on a rainy Friday night, Sept. 24.

The Badgers score a touchdown against Burlington, on their way to defeating the Demons 43-6 and making it to the playoffs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Head Coach Matt Hensler said this is the 16th year in a row that the Badger High School football team has made it into the playoffs.

"That's a really big deal, and I thought our kids played really hard, really well," Hensler said.

The Badgers are now 4-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

(See more coverage in the Regional News)

The Badgers return to the field after halftime.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics