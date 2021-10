The Badger High School football team won its first playoff game of the post season by one point.

The Badgers defeated the Milton High School Redhawks 21-20 in a close game, Oct. 22.

Despite having four interceptions in the game, the Badgers still came away with the win.

Badger Head Coach Matt Hensler congratulated Milton for playing a tough game.

The Badgers are now set to play Kettle Moraine in the second round of the playoffs, Oct. 29.

Kettle Moraine defeated Racine Horlick, 17-6, Oct. 22.

