Badger High School getting first-ever woman principal

Straus, who has 28 years of experience in education, said in a prepared statement that she looks forward to her new role at Badger.

“The Badger community has a well-earned sense of pride in the opportunities offered to students, and the high level of accomplishment our students continue to reach,” she said.

After 10 years as associate principal, Straus was named interim principal last July when Tronsen resigned after three years to become principal of a school in Beaver Dam.

Straus, who has a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, worked as a social studies teacher and assistant principal at Delavan-Darien High School before moving to Badger.

Gottinger said he has been pleased with her work as Badger’s interim principal the past several months.

“Ms. Straus has the knowledge, skills and drive to continue to move Badger and all of its students forward,” Gottinger said.

The other applicants considered as finalists for the principal’s job have not been identified.

