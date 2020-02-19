Badger High School getting first-ever woman principal

After 10 years as associate principal at Badger High School, Jennifer Straus has been named the Lake Geneva school’s new principal.
The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board approved the hiring Feb. 10, making Straus the school’s first-ever woman principal.
Straus, who has been serving as interim principal since Russ Tronsen resigned last summer, will begin her new position as principal effective July 1.
Her salary will be $117,000 a year — the same as what Tronsen was paid.
Officials said 36 candidates applied for the principal position, with six of them being interviewed.
School Board President Patrick Sherman said, after the interview process, district officials determined that Straus was the most qualified.
“She rose to the top immediately,” Sherman said.
Superintendent James Gottinger said Straus’ experience at Badger made her the most qualified candidate for the position.
“Certainly, her familiarity with the system didn’t hurt her in being chosen,” Gottinger said. “She has done a fine job as interim principal, as well as all her years as assistant principal.”
Straus, who has 28 years of experience in education, said in a prepared statement that she looks forward to her new role at Badger.
“The Badger community has a well-earned sense of pride in the opportunities offered to students, and the high level of accomplishment our students continue to reach,” she said.
After 10 years as associate principal, Straus was named interim principal last July when Tronsen resigned after three years to become principal of a school in Beaver Dam.
Straus, who has a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, worked as a social studies teacher and assistant principal at Delavan-Darien High School before moving to Badger.
Gottinger said he has been pleased with her work as Badger’s interim principal the past several months.
“Ms. Straus has the knowledge, skills and drive to continue to move Badger and all of its students forward,” Gottinger said.
The other applicants considered as finalists for the principal’s job have not been identified.