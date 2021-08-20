Badger High School gymnasium floor completed as part of renovation project

Badger High School’s main gymnasium has gotten a significant makeover in time for the new school year.
A new gym floor was installed during the summer as part of the school’s two-year renovation project.
Superintendent James Gottinger said a new gymnasium floor was needed, because the previous floor had holes and could no longer be refurbished.
“The old floor was the original, and we had kind of done as much refinishing and refurbishing as we could,” Gottinger said. “Besides the fact that it would be hard to refinish anymore, there were ‘dead spots’ on the under part of the floor. It wasn’t stable anymore, so it had to be replaced.”
The gymnasium is in the process of receiving new bleachers. Gottinger said the bleachers should be installed by the beginning of the upcoming school year.
Gottinger said the gym is in need of new bleachers, because the previous bleachers were not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“They were not safe,” Gottinger said. “There were not any handrails or any aisles. It was difficult for people to go up and down. These will have ADA accessibility, and they will be a much safer component to the gym.”
Earlier in the summer, school officials sold pieces of the former gym floor and bleachers for a suggested $100 donation with the proceeds going towards the Badger High School Endowment Fund.
Gottinger said the fundraiser was well received, as many people were willing to purchase a piece of the old gymnasium floor and bleachers.
“People who have been here a long time took advantage of that,” Gottinger said. “They were pretty big chunks. They were about three or four feet by six or eight feet. There were a lot of memories for people who had been involved with Badger over the years.”
Badger High School Principal Jennifer Straus said she is looking forward to students being able to use the new gymnasium floor and having new bleachers to watch sporting events and other school activities.
“I’m so excited to get our kids into that area as athletes and as spectators, just to enjoy the renovations,” Straus said. “Being on a basketball court that doesn’t have those ‘dead spots’ in it, I think our teams are excited to be in there, too.”
Residents in the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District approved a $6 million referendum question during the April 6 spring election to help pay for various projects at the high school including installing new gymnasium floor and bleachers, upgrading the auditorium lighting and sound system, installing a new roof and renovating the 1958 portions of the building.
District residents also approved a $750,000 referendum during the election to help fund ongoing operational expenses, educational programs and safety upgrades at the high school.
Straus said she is pleased with the work that has been to the main gymnasium, so far, and is thankful to the community for approving the referendums.
“The floor and the bleachers are coming along so well,” Straus said. “I’m just very excited. I’m thankful for our community and they’ve done to offer updated facilities for our students.”
Gottinger said the next project that is planned is upgrading the sound and lighting systems in the auditorium, which should be completed in the fall.
He said other projects should be worked on next spring and summer with the entire project being completed before the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
Gottinger said there should be no disruption to classroom instruction during the time of the project.
“Sounds and lights in the auditorium, that’s not really a consistent classroom area and it won’t be that messy anyhow,” Gottinger said. “We might get into late spring or early May where we have to make some adjustments in the cafeteria for eating, but most of that won’t be done until school is out. There will be very little intrusion into the school year.”
Gottinger said portions of the project have been delayed because some of the materials and supplies have not arrived on time. However, he is pleased with the progress that has been made, so far.
“I thought the lighting in the auditorium might have been completed before school started, but it sounds like it won’t get completed until the end of October— the last I heard,” Gottinger said. “You hear about everything else, and things seem to be pushed back a little bit because of supply chain issues.”