Badger High School gymnasium floor completed as part of renovation project

Straus said she is pleased with the work that has been to the main gymnasium, so far, and is thankful to the community for approving the referendums.

“The floor and the bleachers are coming along so well,” Straus said. “I’m just very excited. I’m thankful for our community and they’ve done to offer updated facilities for our students.”

Gottinger said the next project that is planned is upgrading the sound and lighting systems in the auditorium, which should be completed in the fall.

He said other projects should be worked on next spring and summer with the entire project being completed before the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Gottinger said there should be no disruption to classroom instruction during the time of the project.

“Sounds and lights in the auditorium, that’s not really a consistent classroom area and it won’t be that messy anyhow,” Gottinger said. “We might get into late spring or early May where we have to make some adjustments in the cafeteria for eating, but most of that won’t be done until school is out. There will be very little intrusion into the school year.”