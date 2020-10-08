Badger High School homecoming festive despite coronavirus

Badger High School homecoming activities may have been canceled this year, but that did not dampen the school spirit.

Badger conducted its homecoming week Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 without traditional events such as a dance and a parade, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pep assembly was replaced with a video presentation, and students and staff still enjoyed themed dress-up days throughout the week.

“Everybody is decked out, so that’s great to see,” Principal Jennifer Straus said.

School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said students seemed to adjust to the changes necessary to safeguard people against the coronavirus.

“I think they’ve done well considering what we’re doing is minimal compared to what we’ve done in the past,” Gottinger said. “I think the students are understanding of the situation and are adapting to it.”

