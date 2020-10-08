Badger High School homecoming festive despite coronavirus

Badger High School sophomores Cheyenne Hannah, from left, August Graas and Adelynn Fielding participate in the “color wars” themed dress-up day by wearing green.
Casey Coyne, left, and Emma Thomas dress up in their designated class colors during the “color wars” theme dress-up day Sept. 30 as part of Badger High School’s homecoming week.
Maya Pacholczak, from left, Kylie Masco and Morgan Hallatt dress up as Alvin and the Chipmunks Sept. 29 during “dynamic duo or trio” theme dress-up day at Badger High School.
Badger High School world language teachers Reyna Nicia, left, and Sarah Parry get in on the homecoming fun Sept. 29 as they dress up for “dynamic duo or trio” day.
Badger High School homecoming activities may have been canceled this year, but that did not dampen the school spirit.
Badger conducted its homecoming week Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 without traditional events such as a dance and a parade, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pep assembly was replaced with a video presentation, and students and staff still enjoyed themed dress-up days throughout the week.
“Everybody is decked out, so that’s great to see,” Principal Jennifer Straus said.
School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said students seemed to adjust to the changes necessary to safeguard people against the coronavirus.
“I think they’ve done well considering what we’re doing is minimal compared to what we’ve done in the past,” Gottinger said. “I think the students are understanding of the situation and are adapting to it.”
Meera Baid
Meera Baid of Naperville, Illinois, winds up for a shot Aug. 8 during the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Gabrielle Guenther
Gabrielle Guenther of Mishawaka, Indiana, tosses up a serve Aug. 8 during the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Nicole Hu
Nicole Hu of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, reaches back before a shot Aug. 8 during play in the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Nicole Hu
Nicole Hu of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, keeps her eye on the ball Aug. 8 during a match in the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Natalie Osiecki
Natalie Osiecki of Prospect Heights, Illinois, makes contact Aug. 8 during the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Piper Schrepferman
Piper Schrepferman of Elburn, Illinois, tosses up a serve Aug. 8 during the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Piper Schrepferman
Piper Schrepferman bounces the tennis ball Aug. 8 before starting her serve in a match during the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Kaede Usui
Kaede Usui of Franklin, Wisconsin, gets into a ready position Aug. 8 while she waits for her opponent to serve during a match in the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Savannah Webb
Savannah Webb of Spring Grove, Illinois, hits a shot Aug. 8 during the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Ashlie Wilson
Ashlie Wilson of Columbus, Indiana, bounces the ball in her pre-serve routine Aug. 8 during play in the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Ashlie Wilson
Ashlie Wilson of Columbus, Indiana, tosses up a serve Aug. 8 during the USTA Midwest Level 3 tournament held in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
