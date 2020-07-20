Badger High School plan for students: Wear masks or stay home

Badger High School board members are offering students this fall a choice of in-class or at-home instruction, with one condition: Students must wear face masks if they show up at school.
The school board voted tonight to draft a plan for reopening school that will allow students to choose whether to return to campus or to continue remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members voted unanimously, however, that students must wear face masks in the hallways and whenever else they are unable to stay at least six feet apart from one another at school.
"It's not about their rights being taken away," school board member Janet Giovannetti said. "It's about their community being safer."
Public health officials have advocated wearing face masks to avoid spreading the coronavirus infection to others, especially in crowded indoor environments.
Lake Geneva school district officials presented the board with a plan that offers Badger students three back-to-school options — in-person, at-home or a combination of both.
Along with the face mask requirement, the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board directed staff to move forward with the three-choice proposal for final board action later.
School administrators are separately considering back-to-school plans for elementary and middle school students.
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
