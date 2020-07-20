Badger High School plan for students: Wear masks or stay home

Badger High School board members are offering students this fall a choice of in-class or at-home instruction, with one condition: Students must wear face masks if they show up at school.

The school board voted tonight to draft a plan for reopening school that will allow students to choose whether to return to campus or to continue remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Board members voted unanimously, however, that students must wear face masks in the hallways and whenever else they are unable to stay at least six feet apart from one another at school.

"It's not about their rights being taken away," school board member Janet Giovannetti said. "It's about their community being safer."

Public health officials have advocated wearing face masks to avoid spreading the coronavirus infection to others, especially in crowded indoor environments.

Lake Geneva school district officials presented the board with a plan that offers Badger students three back-to-school options — in-person, at-home or a combination of both.

Along with the face mask requirement, the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board directed staff to move forward with the three-choice proposal for final board action later.