Badger High School plan for students: Wear masks or stay home

A former student and a parent both urged Badger school board members to require face masks for students returning to the school this fall.

Former student Braden Kundert told board members he has a sister who will be a Badger freshman this fall, and he is concerned about her safety during the pandemic.

“It’s important to myself, her and my family that Badger High School comes up with a good, safe re-opening plan,” Kundert said.

Parent Michelle Peetz said she also wants mandatory student face masks.

“We have to err on the side of caution with regards to our students’ health and to make sure we don’t take this lightly,” Peetz said.

School board members approved the face mask requirement and directed staff to include it in a final plan to be voted on later.

Some board members, however, said they hope there will be times at Badger when face masks are not necessary.

“If the classroom is set for social distancing and students are away from each other, then I don’t think they need to wear masks,” school board president Patrick Sherman said. “When they can’t social distance while in the hallways, I think it’s very important.”