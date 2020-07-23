Badger High School plan for students: Wear masks or stay home

Badger High School board members are offering students this fall a choice of in-class or at-home instruction, with one condition: Students must wear face masks if they show up at school.
The school board voted July 20 to draft a plan for reopening school that will allow students to choose whether to return to campus or to continue remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members voted unanimously, however, that students must wear face masks in the hallways and whenever else they are unable to stay at least six feet apart from one another at school.
“It’s not about their rights being taken away,” school board member Janet Giovannetti said. “It’s about their community being safer.”
Public health officials have advocated wearing face masks to avoid spreading the coronavirus infection to others, especially in crowded indoor environments.
Lake Geneva school district officials presented the board with a plan that offers Badger students three back-to-school options — in-person, at-home or a combination of both.
Along with the face mask requirement, the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board directed staff to move forward with the three-choice proposal for final board action later.
School administrators are separately considering back-to-school plans for Lake Geneva elementary and middle school students.
A former student and a parent both urged Badger school board members to require face masks for students returning to the school this fall.
Former student Braden Kundert told board members he has a sister who will be a Badger freshman this fall, and he is concerned about her safety during the pandemic.
“It’s important to myself, her and my family that Badger High School comes up with a good, safe re-opening plan,” Kundert said.
Parent Michelle Peetz said she also wants mandatory student face masks.
“We have to err on the side of caution with regards to our students’ health and to make sure we don’t take this lightly,” Peetz said.
School board members approved the face mask requirement and directed staff to include it in a final plan to be voted on later.
Some board members, however, said they hope there will be times at Badger when face masks are not necessary.
“If the classroom is set for social distancing and students are away from each other, then I don’t think they need to wear masks,” school board president Patrick Sherman said. “When they can’t social distance while in the hallways, I think it’s very important.”
Officials did not explain if plans were being made to rearrange classrooms at Badger so that student desks would be positioned six feet apart from one another.
School board member Jeff Buntrock said students should be required to wear face masks when they cannot maintain safe distances in the hallways. Buntrock said it is not feasible, though, to expect students to wear face masks all day.
“Having to breathe through those things for eight hours a day, it’s not easy,” he said.
School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said students may attend school in-person, attend classes virtually at home, or select a blended option.
He said some classes, such as automotive technology, would be difficult to conduct virtually.
Sherman said the plan is reasonable for students who elect not to return to in-person classroom settings during the public health crisis.
“If they do not want to attend school, they still will be able to get their education,” he said.
District officials have presented a similar back-to-school plan to Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District Board, covering students in elementary and middle school.
At a board meeting July 15, Gottinger said some parents have indicated that they want their elementary or middle school-aged children to return to the classrooms, while others prefer their children learning from home.
“Many families, parents and kids want to be in school, and I think we should offer them that opportunity,” he said. “Many of them don’t, and we should offer them that opportunity.”
Gottinger said elementary school and middle school students will attend classes five days a week, regardless of which option they choose.
Janice Eckola, director of curriculum and instruction for the school district, said teachers who are teaching virtually will undergo training during the next several weeks.
District officials have not decided whether students will be required to wear face masks at the elementary school or middle school levels.
Gottinger said the plan may recommend students and staff wear masks, or require masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“That’s not all worked out yet,” Gottinger said.
District officials hope to implement final back-to-school plans for all schools by the end of July.
Gottinger said aspects of the plans may change throughout the school year as issues with the coronavirus change.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen as we go forward,” he said. “So we have to be prepared to pivot and go in a different direction.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.