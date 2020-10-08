Badger High School reports nine coronavirus cases, five still active

Badger High School in Lake Geneva is reporting nine cases of coronavirus among students and staff this school year, including five who are still in quarantine.

That is up from mid-September when the Lake Geneva school district reported two infected students at Badger and two others at Lake Geneva Middle School.

Officials have not indicated whether more recent cases involved students or employees.

According to the school district, there are currently no active cases at the middle school.

Star Center Elementary School also has had one confirmed case on campus, although that person, too, has recovered from quarantine.

School officials define an active case as involving a student or staff member who has tested positive for the coronavirus and who still is being quarantined. People may return to school after 10 days in isolation, at least 24 hours of having no fever without taking medication, and after symptoms subside.

