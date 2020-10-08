Badger High School reports nine coronavirus cases, five still active

According to the school district, there are currently no active cases at the middle school.
Star Center Elementary School also has had one confirmed case on campus, although that person, too, has recovered from quarantine.
School officials define an active case as involving a student or staff member who has tested positive for the coronavirus and who still is being quarantined. People may return to school after 10 days in isolation, at least 24 hours of having no fever without taking medication, and after symptoms subside.
The order, which limits some indoor public gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building, includes a list of exemptions for schools, polling locations, political rallies and some businesses.