Badger High teen cited for carrying a concealed weapon on Election Day

LAKE GENEVA — A 16-year-old girl was cited for carrying a concealed weapon after images arose on social media of a girl carrying a knife to school, according to the Lake Geneva Police Department’s weekly blotter report.

On Nov. 3, which was Election Day, around 11:30 a.m. the school resource officer at Badger High School received a complaint that a student shared photos on social media stating that she had been carrying a knife in the school.

The Lake Geneva girl was cited for carrying a concealed weapon. No additional information could be immediately obtained.