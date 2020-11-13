Badger High teen cited for carrying a concealed weapon on Election Day

LAKE GENEVA — A 16-year-old girl was cited for carrying a concealed weapon after images arose on social media of a girl carrying a knife to school, according to the Lake Geneva Police Department’s weekly blotter report.
Support Local Journalism
On Nov. 3, which was Election Day, around 11:30 a.m. the school resource officer at Badger High School received a complaint that a student shared photos on social media stating that she had been carrying a knife in the school.
The Lake Geneva girl was cited for carrying a concealed weapon. No additional information could be immediately obtained.
Damaged mailbox
Roof damage from tree
Downed tree on roof
A lifeguard stand at Riviera Beach blew over during a storm that hit the Lake Geneva area Tuesday afternoon
Tree on home in Fontana
Downed electrical transformer
Indian Hills damage
Tree limbs downed by storm
Downed tree on Indian Hills home
Tree limb on Fontana roof
Indian Hills downed tree
Yerkes Observatory campus tree
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.