Badger junior takes third in international conference

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am thankful for the guidance and support of my advisors throughout,” said Rafe, who was recognized at ICDC. This was his second DECA competition.

Rafe is an active member and serves as Badger DECA’s Vice-President of Marketing this year. After high school, he plans to continue his education in business or accounting.

Rafe encourages others to join DECA. “It’s a great head start on business applications and the business world,” he said.

DECA’s competitive events program is aligned to National Curriculum Standards in the career clusters of marketing, business management, finance, and hospitality and tourism.

With categories such as the Integrated Marketing Campaign, Start-Up Business Plan, Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling and Business Finance, the competitive events are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. During this year’s virtual format, nearly 1,000 business professionals from across the world evaluated DECA members’ concepts, ideas and projects against industry-validated performance indicators.