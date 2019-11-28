Badger's Breakfast with Santa set Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa, a vendor fair and more are scheduled Dec. 7 in the commons of Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.

The Music Department fundraiser runs from 8 to 11 a.m., with plenty of music and youth activities surrounding the family breakfast, an annual event at the school.

Pictures with Santa are available before or after dining. The affordable meal of eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon is free to children ages 2 and younger.

Kids 3 to 12 eat for $5 and adults are $8 each.

Tickets are available at the door or in the school office during school hours. Ample parking is available on school grounds.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., dozens of vendors will be at Badger for the Fourth Annual Badger DECA Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, which also features raffles.

To access the fair, enter through the East Side, Door J, and head into the Sports Center.

Admission is free.

At 1 p.m., the Lake Geneva Middle School Fiddle Club & Jazz Choir will perform at the Lake Geneva Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Community members can enjoy classic Christmas carols as well as fiddle and jazz tunes.