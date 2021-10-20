Badger soccer takes the win at Madison West, advances to regional finals

Badger boys soccer took the win in their first regional match on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Badgers' 3-1 victory over Madison West advances them to the regional finals of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) 2021 boys soccer tournament.

The Badger boys were coming off an intense nonconference match against Middleton last Thursday. While the game ended in a 2-2 tie, Badger Head Coach Ross Fowler said the team left in high spirits.

"We were playing really well," Fowler said. "And the kids were excited to continue playing well in the regionals."

The Badgers' determination came through on the Madison West field. Fowler said the boys excelled at creating opportunities and following through as a team.

The scoring kicked off fifteen minutes in with a shot from Badger O.J. Diaz, with Zion Walker on the assist. Diaz scored twice more in the second half, assisted both times by Joel Torres.

"(Diaz) had a fantastic game for us offensively," Fowler said. "And he doesn't get the opportunity to score those goals if his teammates don't find him."