Badger soccer takes the win at Madison West, ends season at Arrowhead High

After a solid regular season and a strong start to playoffs, Badger boys soccer ended their season on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Arrowhead High School.

Badger boys soccer took the win in their first regional match on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Badgers’ 3-1 victory over Madison West advanced them to the regional finals of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) 2021 boys soccer tournament, where they lost 3-0 to Arrowhead High.

The Badger boys were coming off an intense nonconference match against Middleton before their game in Madison. While the Badgers tied with Middleton 2-2, Badger Head Coach Ross Fowler said the team left in high spirits.

“We were playing really well,” Fowler said. “And the kids were excited to continue playing well in the regionals.”

The Badgers’ determination came through on the Madison West field. Fowler said the boys excelled at creating opportunities and following through as a team.

The scoring kicked off 15 minutes in with a shot from Badger O.J. Diaz, with Zion Walker on the assist. Diaz scored twice more in the second half, assisted both times by Joel Torres.