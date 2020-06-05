Badger student graduates college, high school

When Badger High School senior Trevor Statdfield finishes his classes on June 5, he will simultaneously graduate from high school and college.
Over the past year and a half, Statdfield split his time taking classes at Badger and Gateway Technical College to earn both a college degree and his high school diploma.
Statdfield is one of 28 high school students in Southeastern Wisconsin who participated in a new free program that Gateway offers to earn a welding maintenance and fabrication technical diploma.
The program is funded through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Although students don’t face a financial obligation, students are required to complete the increased workload associated with attending two schools at once.
“What you do is you pay for it in sweat,” Statdfield said. “I was always taught that if you want something, you work hard for it.”
Statdfield’s first foray into welding came at the start of his junior year of high school, when he signed up for a metalworking course.
Teacher Clint Geissler said early on it was clear that his junior pupil had an aptitude for welding.
“You could definitely tell he was a student who liked to work hands on, motivated to learn. He was very interested in metallurgy,” Geissler said.
Near the end the first semester in his junior year, Statdfield was interested in jumping into the workforce.
He spoke with school counselors about obtaining a part-time job, and he was guided to the Gateway welding program.
Once he was a part of the program, Statdfield would spend his mornings taking classes at Badger and drive to Gateway’s Elkhorn campus for classes from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
With such an arrangement, it took some cooperation between Badger and Gateway school representatives.
“We worked closely with their school counselors to make sure the schedule allowed it, and they would spend their afternoons with Gateway taking courses at our campus,” Katie Graf, Gateway director of high school partnerships, said.
Statdfield says that early on, it was tough to balance his high school coursework with his college classes, but he was able to find his groove and succeed despite the uphill battle.
“We’re always told at Badger that you have unlimited potential,” Statdfield said. “They have different programs that they run through the school, and if they don’t have a program, you can talk to a teacher and they will find you a program.”
Statdfield plans on continuing his education at Gateway by enrolling in courses for structural engineering. In the meantime, he will work for Servpro in Lake Geneva performing carpentry and construction work.
The program that Statdfield graduated from is not a one-time offer from Gateway, though, as they are planning to offer the dual-credit certification. While it may experience some changes, including cutting the graduation time from three semesters down to two, Graf says it is important to the school to continue offering the opportunity.
Geissler says that being able to give future students an example like Statdfield will serve to show that attending a four-year university after high school is not the only pathway to a degree.
“Having someone like Trevor doing it and taking the initiative to get it done shows that it is possible for someone like them to do this and have that opportunity,” Geissler said.
