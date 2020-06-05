Badger student graduates college, high school

Near the end the first semester in his junior year, Statdfield was interested in jumping into the workforce.

He spoke with school counselors about obtaining a part-time job, and he was guided to the Gateway welding program.

Once he was a part of the program, Statdfield would spend his mornings taking classes at Badger and drive to Gateway’s Elkhorn campus for classes from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

With such an arrangement, it took some cooperation between Badger and Gateway school representatives.

“We worked closely with their school counselors to make sure the schedule allowed it, and they would spend their afternoons with Gateway taking courses at our campus,” Katie Graf, Gateway director of high school partnerships, said.

Statdfield says that early on, it was tough to balance his high school coursework with his college classes, but he was able to find his groove and succeed despite the uphill battle.

“We’re always told at Badger that you have unlimited potential,” Statdfield said. “They have different programs that they run through the school, and if they don’t have a program, you can talk to a teacher and they will find you a program.”