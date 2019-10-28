Snap your fingers, because something “spooky” and “kooky” is hitting the stage at Badger High School.
The Badger High School performing art students are presenting the “Addams Family” for their fall musical.
The production will be a different take on the Addams Family of classic TV fame, as it will be presented as a musical and a comedy.
Cast member Alex Chrislu said she believes audience members will enjoy watching a less spooky version of the kooky family.
“In a way, it’s not the traditional Addams Family that you’re used to,” said Chrislu, a junior at Badger. “It’s a little switched up. It’s really, really fun.”
The fall musical debuts at Badger at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, with other performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 8, and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for children and senior citizens.
Grace Bourneuf, another junior, said she, too, thinks audience members will enjoy seeing a different take on the haunted TV family with the finger-snapping theme song.
“It gives the audience a new perspective,” Bourneuf said. “It’s a fun musical.”
The story is about the Addams Family daughter, Wednesday, falling in love with a boy, Lucas Beineke. While Beineke and his parents prepare to meet the Addamses, Wednesday’s parents are dealing with their daughter’s new grown-up emotions.
“It’s really a story about accepting people for who they are,” director Andrew Stoltenberg said. “The normal people have to accept the Addamses, and the Addamses have to accept the normal people.”
The cast of 50 actors have been rehearsing the production since mid-August, becoming familiar with their lines, as well as the music and dance numbers.
Stoltenberg called it “a deceptively difficult show” because of the varied styles of music and characters involved.
Despite the hard work, Bourneuf said she has enjoyed working on the production with her fellow cast members. She said she could sense a good show was in the works during the first rehearsal.
“The energy of the cast is amazing,” she said.
The cast was announced in May, so many students began studying the script and the music during the summer.
“It’s like a five- or six-month process of getting everything together and figuring it all out,” Chrislu said.
The musical also will include a scene in which one performer, junior Anthony Mannian, will be hoisted up to the auditorium’s ceiling with a harness. Stoltenberg said he believes this is the first time that such a stunt has been performed during a Badger stage show.
Mannian said he is both excited and nervous about being hoisted up to the rafters.
“I think it’s really cool for the show, because it’s something crazy and kooky,” he said. “I think it’s really cool to be put up there and to get to do that. It’s fun, but it’s a little scary.”
With the recent release of a new animated “Addams Family” movie, Chrislu said she hopes more people will be interested in seeing the family live on stage at Badger.
“It’s really good timing for all of this,” Chrislu said. “People can kind of get a refresher of what the Addams Family is all about.”
Between the school musical and the new movie release, Stoltenberg said a new generation is being introduced to the kooky, spooky family.
“I think there’s a generation that’s kind of missed out on what the Addams Family was,” he said. “They may have heard of it, but they don’t know what it is and how fun it is.”