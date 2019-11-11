Badger students raising funds to help classmate with disability

Amy Peterburs-Bittner, owner of Bittner's Bakery, 495 Interchange North, said Giovingo was her tennis coach when she attended Badger. So she is happy to help with his fundraiser idea.

"It helps get our pies out, and it helps someone who is in need," Peterburs-Bittner said. "So it's a win-win."

More than 50 orders for pies have been placed online already, and students are working to collect more orders in person.

The goal is to raise between $4,000 and $5,000, which is the average cost for an electric bike and accessories. An electric bike is similar to a traditional bicycle except that it includes a motor powered by a battery to assist with the pedaling.

Brooks Guif's mother, Susan Guif, said her son is an inspiration to other Badger students, as well as other people in his life.

"I'm very proud of him," she said. "He's just amazing."

Susan Guif said she hopes the fundraiser is successful in providing her son with an electric bike, because it would help him become more independent.

"I can't even tell you how important it is for him," she said. "For him to be able to say, 'Hey, mom, I got this bike,' is going to be a huge plus for him."

