Badger students visit FFA conference

Badger High School FFA Chapter members attended the National FFA Organization’s 212º and 360º Conference Nov. 15 and 16 at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Over 1,000 FFA members and advisers from around the state participated in the national personal development conference held biannually in Wisconsin.
In attendance were Badger FFA members Allison Oomens, Carter Volck, Austin Schoonover, Tristan Klabunde, Elijah Falbo and Brooke Brumm.
The 212º Conference is a two-day personal development seminar designed for high school freshman and sophomores involved in the FFA organization.
Named for the temperature at which water boils, the conference focuses on taking students to the boiling point of leadership. These conferences focus on student development. Students are challenged to push the limits. Themes for this conference included virtues and growth.
The 360º Conference is a two-day personal development seminar designed for high school juniors and seniors involved in the FFA organization.
The 360° program takes students full circle in terms of chapter leadership.
The 360° Conference is focused on the importance of influence and how to become an influential leader. Students spend their time in sessions understanding the importance of influence, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting an influence plan for their local FFA chapter and developing a strategy to make an influence.
“FFA’s personal development conferences are an exceptional opportunity for FFA members to participate in a national conference without leaving their home state,” said Cheryl Zimmerman, state FFA executive director. “These conferences bring out the very best in students and advisors who participate. It really helps the students focus on who they are and what they can become as well as meet FFA members from all across the state of Wisconsin.”
Leadership development is a key focus in the National FFA Organization. Helping FFA members develop their leadership skills and focus on who they are and what they can become is key to the mission of the FFA Organization. Members start at the local chapter level in their home high schools and can become active at both the state and national levels. Students in rural, suburban and urban schools all can benefit from the programs offered through agricultural education.
The FFA is a key component of agricultural education and helps the students to develop leadership skills through hands-on and real-life experiences.
Conference staff members are college students who are former state or national FFA officers. Many staff members have also worked as counselors for the Washington Leadership Conference, FFA’s national leadership seminar held each summer in Washington, D.C.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the United States.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA is comprised of over 250 local chapters preparing more than 20,000 students in high school and junior high for careers in agriculture. FFA is making a positive difference in the lives of young people, today and in the future.