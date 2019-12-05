Badger students visit FFA conference

“FFA’s personal development conferences are an exceptional opportunity for FFA members to participate in a national conference without leaving their home state,” said Cheryl Zimmerman, state FFA executive director. “These conferences bring out the very best in students and advisors who participate. It really helps the students focus on who they are and what they can become as well as meet FFA members from all across the state of Wisconsin.”

Leadership development is a key focus in the National FFA Organization. Helping FFA members develop their leadership skills and focus on who they are and what they can become is key to the mission of the FFA Organization. Members start at the local chapter level in their home high schools and can become active at both the state and national levels. Students in rural, suburban and urban schools all can benefit from the programs offered through agricultural education.

The FFA is a key component of agricultural education and helps the students to develop leadership skills through hands-on and real-life experiences.

Conference staff members are college students who are former state or national FFA officers. Many staff members have also worked as counselors for the Washington Leadership Conference, FFA’s national leadership seminar held each summer in Washington, D.C.