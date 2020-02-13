Badger theater students raise curtain tonight on new stage show

Cast member Zane Gallagher, a senior, said since the acts features short scenes, there has not been as much work as far as remembering lines, and it has given older students an opportunity to mentor younger students.

“It’s a bunch of different scenes, so you get a chance to watch everybody else,” he said. “You can watch some of the younger kids and see how they’re doing with their characters.”

Gallagher said the play’s shorter scenes encouraged first-time actors to become involved with the production.

“It’s been a good chance for people who don’t know each other to work together and kind of have some sort of friendship,” he said.

Besides performing, Mannion also wrote an additiional scene for one of the acts, which he describes as a romantic comedy. He said the scene starts out with a young couple on their first date, and then transitions into a wedding proposal when the couple becomes older.

“It’s nice to see it performed, so I can see what I can work on,” he said.

Mannion said he had less than a week to work on the scene. He said he plans on studying play-writing when the attends college, so writing the scene was a valuable experience for him.