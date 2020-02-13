Badger theater students raise curtain tonight on new stage show

Badger High School performing arts students are giving audience members a sense of place and time with their upcoming production.
The students are set to present “Place and Time” for their winter play at 7 p.m., Feb. 13, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at the Badger recital hall, 220 E. South St. Tickets are $5 each.
“Place and Time” will be presented as a two-act production with two separate professionally written plays, both featuring the same characters.
“They’re completely independent of each other,” director Andrew Stoltenberg said. “All of the scenes of act Act 1 are all at the same place, and in Act 2, it’s the same characters as they progress.”
The first act will be “Our Place,” written by Terry Gabbard, which features scenes of people with different life experiences while hanging out at a dock by a lake. Stoltenberg said none of the scenes by the lake are connected to one another, and they feature different characters.
“It’s all about how a certain place can mean different things to different people,” he said. “They fall in love. They fall out of love. They share special moments with friends and family.”
The second act will be “High School Reunion,” written by Ian McWelthy, which follows a group of friends from their senior prom through their different high school reunions.
Stoltenberg said the second act focuses on how the characters change throughout their lifetime.
“You see relationships evolve and careers evolve and finance situations change,” he said.
Student cast member Anthony Mannion, a junior, said he enjoys being involved with productions that include more than one story.
“I’m a big fan of mini-scenes,” Mannion said. “I like it when it’s a couple of different stories, and you get a couple of different scenes instead of the same location.”
Mannion describes “Place and Time” as both a drama and a comedy. He said both acts have serious moments and lighthearted moments.
“You really can’t have one without the other,” he said. “The first act, ‘Our Place,’ has a lot of dramatic stuff in there, as well as comedy. ‘High School Reunion’ is where it gets really funny.”
“Place and Time” features about 40 cast members. Stoltenberg said since the two acts use short scenes, it gives each actor an opportunity to have a major role.
“You might only have a 10-minute scene, but during that 10-minute scene, you are front and center,” he said. “So, you have to sink your teeth into your character and the story to make it work.”
The cast members have been working on the production since mid-December.
Cast member Zane Gallagher, a senior, said since the acts features short scenes, there has not been as much work as far as remembering lines, and it has given older students an opportunity to mentor younger students.
“It’s a bunch of different scenes, so you get a chance to watch everybody else,” he said. “You can watch some of the younger kids and see how they’re doing with their characters.”
Gallagher said the play’s shorter scenes encouraged first-time actors to become involved with the production.
“It’s been a good chance for people who don’t know each other to work together and kind of have some sort of friendship,” he said.
Besides performing, Mannion also wrote an additiional scene for one of the acts, which he describes as a romantic comedy. He said the scene starts out with a young couple on their first date, and then transitions into a wedding proposal when the couple becomes older.
“It’s nice to see it performed, so I can see what I can work on,” he said.
Mannion said he had less than a week to work on the scene. He said he plans on studying play-writing when the attends college, so writing the scene was a valuable experience for him.
“I think it turned out pretty well for the time I had,” he said. “It was really awesome to be creative with it and have my own thing and think about what it was going to look like.”
Stoltenberg said the production will include some faculty members who portray some of the “High School Reunion” characters as they become older. He said he contacted several faculty members about being involved in the play.
“I just said, ‘Who wants to do it?,’ and people stepped forward,” he said. “I thought it would be fun to do.”
Stoltenberg said he feels audience members will enjoy that the fast-paced production.
“If you don’t like what you’re watching, well, in 10 minutes it’s going to be completely different,” he said. “There’s something for everybody.”