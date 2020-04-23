Badger's new principal looks ahead with hope for impacting students

Jennifer Straus hopes that being named Badger High School’s first woman principal will serve as inspiration to others.
The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District Board hired Straus on Feb. 10 to become principal, succeeding Russ Tronsen who resigned last July.
Straus, who has been serving as interim principal, will assume the principal’s post July 1 at a salary of $117,000 a year.
She has served as associate principal at Badger for about 10 years.
Straus said that while she does not see herself as a role model, she hopes that seeing her become Badger’s first woman principal will encourage students and staff that they can accomplish their goals.
“Whatever profession you’re in, people are going to look at you, and they’re going to see themselves in you,” she said. “I think that can spur them to say, ‘If they can do this, I can do it, too.’”
Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo said Straus has done a good job working with students and staff over the years, and he is confident she will continue that as principal.
“She has a passion for helping kids. She’s helpful to teachers and staff,” Giovingo said. “Those are the ingredients that help make a great administrator.”
Katherine Stanton, another colleague, said Straus is respected among students and staff. Stanton has succeeded Straus as associate principal at Badger.
“She’s a person that cares about students,” Stanton said. “She goes above and beyond, and does what is best for them.”
Straus said her goal as principal is to work with staff to provide quality programs, and to make sure that the school has updated technology to help students prepare for future employment.
“We want to make sure the equipment that the students work with here is the same stuff that they’re going to see when they step into Scot Forge or Brunk Industries,” Straus said. “What is in our professional world is what we want them to see here.”
Straus plans to continue monthly “popcorn with the principal” meetings, which she implemented this school year so students can present concerns or suggest improvements they would like to see at the school.
Straus said she usually starts her school day by making a public address announcement welcoming students and listing recent student accomplishments.
“I try to make sure I incorporate all the things that our students are involved in,” she said.
Straus then spends most of her days meeting with staff, district officials and students’ parents. She also tries to visit classrooms several times each week.
Straus previously worked as Badger’s associate principal for 10 years before being named interim principal. As associate principal, she helped the agriculture department establish a community garden, and advised student organizations, including a break-dancing club.
“No, I do not break dance,” she said, “but it was fun to be able to be an adviser for those students who had that passion.”
Giovingo, who has worked at Badger High School since 1997, said both he and Straus began working in Badger administration in 2010.
“We’ve had a great partnership together,” he said. “We both worked as social studies teachers before becoming assistant principals. We’ve had similar career paths. It’s kind of neat.”
Stanton said she has worked with Straus for about nine years. She said Straus is always willing to listen to other people’s concerns and ideas.
“She’s great at giving feedback,” Stanton said. “She tells you what you’re doing right and what you can improve on.”
Straus has worked in the education field for about 28 years. Before coming to Badger, she worked as a social studies teacher and an assistant principal at Delavan-Darien High School.
She moved into administration for the chance to have an impact on more students than just those in one classroom.
“I still miss being in the classroom,” she said. “I think that’s why I want to make sure I stay in touch with the students.”
Straus received her master’s degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She said several of her family members worked as teachers, which sparked her interest in the education field.
“I grew up in a world that was very interested in learning,” she said.
