Badger's new principal looks ahead with hope for impacting students

Katherine Stanton, another colleague, said Straus is respected among students and staff. Stanton has succeeded Straus as associate principal at Badger.

“She’s a person that cares about students,” Stanton said. “She goes above and beyond, and does what is best for them.”

Straus said her goal as principal is to work with staff to provide quality programs, and to make sure that the school has updated technology to help students prepare for future employment.

“We want to make sure the equipment that the students work with here is the same stuff that they’re going to see when they step into Scot Forge or Brunk Industries,” Straus said. “What is in our professional world is what we want them to see here.”

Straus plans to continue monthly “popcorn with the principal” meetings, which she implemented this school year so students can present concerns or suggest improvements they would like to see at the school.

Straus said she usually starts her school day by making a public address announcement welcoming students and listing recent student accomplishments.

“I try to make sure I incorporate all the things that our students are involved in,” she said.