Baker House ice bar returning for Lake Geneva's Winterfest; Designer is sculptor from Racine County

Waller said customers are encouraged to order their tickets for the ice bar ahead of time to allow for social distancing by calling 262-248-4700 or visiting www.ticketleap.com.

The cost to attend is $15 per person.

Tickets for the ice bar are not for a specific date or time, as customers can attend as long as the ice bar is open to the public.

“If you buy tickets on Friday, and you can’t come until Saturday, we will honor that,” Waller said. “The real thing with the tickets was the crowd control.”

This will be the 11th year that the Baker House has hosted an ice bar during Winterfest.

Waller said the Baker House did not offer an ice bar during last year’s event, because the business had just come under new ownership and they did not feel they had enough time to plan for the ice bar.

However, she is excited that the Baker House will feature an ice bar for this year’s Winterfest.

“Ice bar is one of my favorite events that we do,” Waller said. “I’ve been here since the first one, and I love it.”

The ice bar is manufactured by Art Below Zero in Franksville.