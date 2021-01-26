Baker House ice bar returning for Lake Geneva's Winterfest; Designer is sculptor from Racine County

Employees at Baker House Restaurant & Lounge will be offering some cold beverages from an icy structure during Winterfest.
The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, plans to offer its “Fire and Ice” bar from Feb. 3 through Feb. 14, which will include Winterfest weekend.
Winterfest will be held Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 in downtown Lake Geneva.
The ice bar will feature bar, wine, cocktails, hot chocolate drinks, snow cones, hot toddies, chili and appetizers.
After purchasing their items, customers can enjoy their food and drinks by an outdoor fire pit or in a heated cabana.
The Baker House’s indoor front porch will be available for customers who do not want to brave the outdoor winter elements.
The Baker House will host live entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings, which will be broadcasted to the outdoor seating area through speakers.
Courtney Waller, Baker House manager, said the cabanas and seating areas will be spaced about 10 feet a part to allow for social distancing.
“We’re trying to keep people distanced and as safe as possible,” Waller said. “We’re going to have some extra staff to make sure we’re keeping with the guidelines and following the rules we have put in place for ourselves.”
Waller said customers are encouraged to order their tickets for the ice bar ahead of time to allow for social distancing by calling 262-248-4700 or visiting www.ticketleap.com.
The cost to attend is $15 per person.
Tickets for the ice bar are not for a specific date or time, as customers can attend as long as the ice bar is open to the public.
“If you buy tickets on Friday, and you can’t come until Saturday, we will honor that,” Waller said. “The real thing with the tickets was the crowd control.”
This will be the 11th year that the Baker House has hosted an ice bar during Winterfest.
Waller said the Baker House did not offer an ice bar during last year’s event, because the business had just come under new ownership and they did not feel they had enough time to plan for the ice bar.
However, she is excited that the Baker House will feature an ice bar for this year’s Winterfest.
“Ice bar is one of my favorite events that we do,” Waller said. “I’ve been here since the first one, and I love it.”
The ice bar is manufactured by Art Below Zero in Franksville.
Waller said Baker House employees usually develop a design for the ice bar and submit it to Art Below Zero about three months before the festival.
Jeanne Koivunen-Zuleta, co-owner of Art Below Zero, said making an ice bar can be a several-week process.
She said they build the ice bar in sections at their facility, then transport the sections to the Baker House to put it together onsite. She said it takes about 90 minutes to put the ice bar together once the sections arrive at the Baker House.
“Then it’s up for as long as Mother Nature allows it to live,” Koivunen-Zuleta said.
Waller said, during warmer weather, Baker House staff covers the ice bar with a canvas and aluminum and packs ice around it to help keep it intact.
“We will maintain it as much as we can,” Waller said. “Once it starts to bubble and crack, you’re kind of at the mercy of Mother Nature and there’s not a lot you can do.”
Art Below Zero also constructed an ice bar for the Baker House during the holiday season, which was still intact and in use during the past week.
“They really got a nice, long life out of that bar,” Koivunen-Zuleta said.
Waller said the holiday ice bar attracted many customers to the Baker House, but not as many people who usually visit during Winterfest.
“It wasn’t as busy as Winterfest, but I’m not sad with the results we saw,” Waller said. “I’m not disappointed.”
Besides the ice bar for Baker House, Art Below Zero also constructs the ice sculptures for Winterfest’s ice sculpture tour— in which downtown business owners can request to have an ice sculpture placed outside of their business.
Koivunen-Zuleta said they are making about 32 sculptures for this year’s event.
“The ice sculptures can be related to their business or not,” Koivunen-Zuleta said. “People love seeing ice sculptures, because they’re so whimsical and beautiful and fleeting.”
Art Below Zero manufactures ice sculptures for winter festivals throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as for weddings, corporate events and holiday celebrations.
The business also manufactures ice cocktail glasses, table centerpieces and food display cases.
The business is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for building the longest ice bar, a 204-foot-long ice bar which was constructed in Fairbanks, Alaska.
“We make the biggest ice bars, but we also make the smallest ice sculptures,” Koivunen-Zuleta said. “We make the smallest to the biggest.”
Waller said she is pleased with the work that Art Below Zero has done for the Baker House.
“They’re absolutely phenomenal,” Waller said.
The “Fire and Ice” bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 3, Feb. 4, Feb. 5, Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12; and from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 6, Feb. 7, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
Waller said she hopes many Winterfest-goers will visit the ice bar.
“It’s a total toss up,” Waller said of the possible Winterfest attendance. “People either won’t come because they know how busy it is or people will come because they’re itching for something to do.”