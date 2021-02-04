Basketball roundup: Bay girls win second game of the year

It was a tough week for Badger’s boys and Big Foot’s boys basketball teams, but Williams Bay’s girls team had a better time, picking up their second win of the year.

Williams Bay girls

The Bulldogs girls started the week with a win, beating Kenosha Christian Life 61-29 on Jan. 28.

WBHS built up a 41-12 lead by halftime before taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

Sophomore forward Margaret Higgins was the top scorer for the Bay with 18 points, though senior guard Braiya Nolan was close behind with 17.

Williams Bay could not keep the winning streak alive, losing a 62-35 game against Deerfield the next night.

The deficit was still within single digits at halftime, with the Bulldogs trailing 26-18 at the break. But Deerfield raced away in the second half, outscoring the Dogs 36-17.

Nolan was the top scorer for the Bay with 11 points.

The Bulldogs lost another Trailways Conference game on Feb. 2, falling 42-26 against Palmyra-Eagle.

This time it was Higgins who led the way for the Bay, scoring 11 points.

Big Foot Boys