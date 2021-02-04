Basketball roundup: Bay girls win second game of the year

It was a tough week for Badger’s boys and Big Foot’s boys basketball teams, but Williams Bay’s girls team had a better time, picking up their second win of the year.
Williams Bay girls
The Bulldogs girls started the week with a win, beating Kenosha Christian Life 61-29 on Jan. 28.
WBHS built up a 41-12 lead by halftime before taking their foot off the gas in the second half.
Sophomore forward Margaret Higgins was the top scorer for the Bay with 18 points, though senior guard Braiya Nolan was close behind with 17.
Williams Bay could not keep the winning streak alive, losing a 62-35 game against Deerfield the next night.
The deficit was still within single digits at halftime, with the Bulldogs trailing 26-18 at the break. But Deerfield raced away in the second half, outscoring the Dogs 36-17.
Nolan was the top scorer for the Bay with 11 points.
The Bulldogs lost another Trailways Conference game on Feb. 2, falling 42-26 against Palmyra-Eagle.
This time it was Higgins who led the way for the Bay, scoring 11 points.
Big Foot Boys
Big Foot’s boys basketball team kicked off the week with a matchup against one of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference when they traveled to face East Troy on Jan. 28. The Trojans dispatched the Chiefs 74-53.
The Chiefs hung tough early on, with East Troy only leading by six points at halftime, 34-28. Things went south for Big Foot in the second half, with East Troy outpacing them 40-25 to finish with a 21-point win.
Big Foot junior wing Gus Foster led all scorers with 32 points. Junior guard Chase Cummings led East Troy with 22 points.
The Chiefs were back at it on Jan. 30, losing a home game against Janesville Parker 67-50.
It was still a close game by halftime, with Janesville leading 33-28. However, the Vikings pulled away in the second half to close out the 17-point win.
Foster was the top scorer in the game with 18 points, though Parker’s Jacob Naber and Brenden Weis each scored 17. Sophomore guard Eli Gerdes and junior forward Tyler Wilson scored 10 points apiece for the Chiefs as well.
Badger boys
Badger’s boys took on Southern Lakes Conference foe Wilmot in Lake Geneva on Jan. 29, and the Panthers got the better of Badger 79-61.
Panthers star Kevin Sandman was the game’s top scorer with 35 points. Badger was led by senior guard Elijah Giovingo’s 16 points, with junior guard Ty McGreevy adding 15.
The Badgers also lost a home game on Feb. 1, falling 45-33 against Fort Atkinson 45-33.
Sophomore Bradley Lyon led Badger with 10 points.