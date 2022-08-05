Bay electors approve reduced $9,676,855 school tax levy: Salaries set for school board members

In an era when most costs are rising, often significantly, the Williams Bay School District is bucking the trend.

On a unanimous July 25 vote following a joint budget presentation by district administrator Dr. William White and new district business manager Jennifer Frederick, Williams Bay School District electors approved a reduced $9,676,855 property tax levy in support of the district’s 2022-2023 budget at the district’s annual meeting in the middle school-high school lecture center.

The levy includes $7,758,177 in support of the general fund, $1,395,206 for referendum debt service, $478,473 for non-referendum debt service and $45,000 in support of the community service fund.

The tax levy approved by the eight district electors in attendance represents a 3.34% decrease from the $10,012,740 levy that supported the district’s 2021-2022 budget.

The proposed mill rate is $0.00696 based on 2021 equalized property valuation within the district or $6.96 per $1,000 in property value. The final mill rate will be set in November following receipt this fall of updated equalized property valuation figures from the state.

Under the current property valuation with the decreased mill rate for 2022-2023, the owner of a $250,000 property would pay $1,740—down $97 from the previous mill rate. The owner of property valued at $750,000 would pay $293 less at $5,220.

The district’s proposed balanced 2022-2023 budget 0f $12,800,511—a 1.04% decrease from the $13,935,382 budget for 2021-2022—would maintain the district’s current $3,475,265 general fund balance.

Frederick characterized the district’s 2022-2023 budget as “a very conservative budget.”

District resident Darla Thiel, Williams Bay Middle School-High School mathematics teacher, was elected to chair the annual meeting.

District electors approved setting the annual salaries of Board of Education members as follows: President, $2,500; and vice president, treasurer, clerk and member-at-large, $2,200 each.

Current members of the Williams Bay Board of Education are Jack Lothian, president; Karolyn Nelson, vice president; Ed Nichols, clerk; Dr. Patrick Peyer, treasurer; and Mark Schneider, member-at-large.

Electors set the date and time for the 2023 district annual meeting for July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 school year in his address to district electors, White said the Williams Bay School District is facing both challenges and opportunities.

“I think we have a strong professional staff that are excited to come back this year,” White said of opportunities for the district. “We’ve got some great new hires and experienced people we’re bringing in. I think our staff are bringing energy and excitement into our schools as they look to work with our kids. Certainly we have a great foundation to work with—we’ve got high student achievement, a strong professional staff and excellent kids. Our students come here to learn and our employees come here to help those kids dream, aspire and achieve.”

Referencing the three biggest challenges facing the district, White said Williams Bay has plenty of company across Wisconsin and the nation.

Among the challenges facing the Williams Bay School District, he noted, is the “big, big issue” of school finances as they are configured by the state legislature, as well as the finance-impacting issue of declining enrollment.

“We know that we’re facing some strong budgetary challenges,” White said.

A major and growing challenge in education circles, White noted, is staffing shortages for both teachers and support staff.

“All districts are struggling to find employees,” he said, “People are hard, hard to find. This is a national trend. A lot of school districts, especially the ones that are getting ready to start in August, are facing classrooms without an adult in them. We are struggling to keep staff. We just had a resignation this Friday, so we’re working as hard as we can to fill that resignation. I am worried that if we get a late resignation we will have the inability to fill that position, so we are working hard to make sure we have full classrooms. It is a very competitive job market. It’s a very big challenge ... You open up WECAN (Wisconsin Education Career Access Network, started in 2001 to help educators search for teaching jobs across Wisconsin and streamline applicant review, selection and recruitment processes) and there are hundreds of jobs available and right now people are playing the system to get more money. They have the ability to increase their salary significantly by working the job market.”

Said White of the trio of challenges facing the district as it heads toward the fast-approaching new school year, “We’re going to continue to work through those and do our best.”

The Grades 4K-12 Williams Bay School district enrolls 728 students and employs a total of 85, including five administrators, 61 certified educators and 19 support staff.

Members of the district administration team are Dr. William White, district administrator; Emily Soley-Johnson, middle school-high school principal; Dr. Ali Bond, elementary principal; Kassie McComber, special education director; and Jennifer Frederick, business manager.

The Williams Bay School District will add a new 3K program in the fall, with two full-time teachers providing 3K services for up to 30 students per day, five days a week.