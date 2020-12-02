Bay has become ‘revolving door’ of part-time officers

Then after they are hired, new officers must complete field training which can last between 12 to 14 weeks, according to Timm. The chief said in addition to paying the new part-time officers while they are being trained, experienced officers who are training them also receive an additional fee for the added service.

“Not only are we paying them, we’re paying the officer who’s training them, and then we’re paying that officer an additional dollar an hour to train them,” Timm said during the meeting.

Timm said while the additional pay may not seem like much, the expenses add up when officers need to complete hundreds of training hours and the department is training multiple new officers each year.

Common problem

Village of Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan said while his department has been able to retain part-time officers in recent years, that rapid turnover of part-time officers is common for many police departments.

“I don’t think Williams Bay is having anything different than other agencies,” he said.

Milligan said his department is lucky to have five part-time officers who have full-time positions elsewhere or are comfortable in their part-time status but that finding such officers can be rare.