Bay has become ‘revolving door’ of part-time officers

WILLIAMS BAY — Some police departments in municipalities around Geneva Lake are seeking ways to better retain part-time police officers which often engage in costly training with the departments before moving on to full-time positions elsewhere.
Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm asked trustees during a Nov. 17 protective services committee to help find solutions to better retain part-time officers or create a new full-time position amid budget constraints.
According to Timm, the Williams Bay Police Department has hired 29 part-time officers since he assumed his position as police chief in 2017.
Trustee George Vlach said the village, as well as other smaller police departments relying on part-time staff, have encountered problems retaining part-time officers who move on to pursue full-time positions after receiving costly training from the village.
“We’re really a revolving door when it comes to part-time officers,” Vlach said.
During the committee meeting Timm informed trustees about the financial burden of training part-time officers only to have them seek full-time employment elsewhere, sometimes only weeks into their training.
Tim said the cost of even bringing a part-time officer on the force is about $2,200 for medical evaluations and to purchase the officer a bulletproof vest.
Then after they are hired, new officers must complete field training which can last between 12 to 14 weeks, according to Timm. The chief said in addition to paying the new part-time officers while they are being trained, experienced officers who are training them also receive an additional fee for the added service.
“Not only are we paying them, we’re paying the officer who’s training them, and then we’re paying that officer an additional dollar an hour to train them,” Timm said during the meeting.
Timm said while the additional pay may not seem like much, the expenses add up when officers need to complete hundreds of training hours and the department is training multiple new officers each year.
Common problem
Support Local Journalism
Village of Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan said while his department has been able to retain part-time officers in recent years, that rapid turnover of part-time officers is common for many police departments.
“I don’t think Williams Bay is having anything different than other agencies,” he said.
Milligan said his department is lucky to have five part-time officers who have full-time positions elsewhere or are comfortable in their part-time status but that finding such officers can be rare.
He said when police officers first graduate from police academies, they are willing to take on part-time work to develop experience but will often want to move onto a full-time position for additional hours and benefits.
Milligan said retainment of both part-time and full-time officers has been a challenge for the village for some time and will need to be addressed at some point, either with a new full-time officer position or better incentives to retain part-time officers.
“Right now, I don’t think part-time help is a sustainable option moving forward,” he said.
During the Nov. 17 Williams Bay protective services committee meeting, Timm said he is aware the village is facing budget constraints as it engages in costly capital improvement projects and additional expenses due to the coronavirus, but that he wanted to begin a dialogue to start working on a solution to the rapid turnover of part-time officers.
One solution presented to the committee by Timm was the hiring of an additional full-time officer to make up for over 2,200 hours the department needed to fill with part-time employment in 2020.
A full-time position in which an employee works 40 hours a week for 52 weeks generates 2,080 hours throughout a year.
Timm added during the meeting if an additional full-time officer were to be hired, some part-time officers who only work one shift per month or quarter would continue to be retained to fill in if full-time officers took time off.
Trustee Jim D’Alessandro asked during the meeting if it would be possible for new part-time officers to engage in a contract which would retain them in the village for a certain amount of time but Timm said recruiting part-time officers is a difficult task already without requiring them to stay in the village.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.