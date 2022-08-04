Bay Schools approve $90,000 capital improvement project: Middle-high school gym lockers to be replaced over winter break

After 26 years of wear, tear and increasing rates of repair, the Williams Bay Board of Education on July 25 approved designation of $90,000 in district fund balance for the replacement of gym lockers at Williams Bay Middle School-High School.

The school, which enrolls 391 students in Grades 6-12, opened in 1996.

The project, which will see the replacement and configuration of the current locker system with 500 new all-welded lockers, also includes the installation of privacy stalls in the shower rooms.

According to district building and grounds director Ryan Quinn, the lockers will be placed so as to open up the locker rooms to provide a central gathering area for team meetings, something the current locker configuration cannot accommodate.

In response to board questioning, Quinn said the work will be performed during winter break in December to prevent disruption to school operations.

In related news, the board approved the designation of $59,275 from fund balance to pay for two ongoing capital improvement projects at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, including replacement of the main entry doors and the repair of the maintenance department loading dock.

Busing

At the behest of district administrator Dr. William White, the board, following the lead of other area school districts, approved a request from Dousman Transport Co., Inc., to increase bus driver pay $1.50 an hour.

The increase is intended to aid in the retention and recruitment of bus drivers in a tight and competitive labor market, and to help Dousman stay competitive with the pay rates offered by other area bus companies.

The additional cost to the district, White said, would be $3,378 for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

“Certainly we need drivers to drive our buses to keep those running,” White said. “We need to help the bus company a little bit. I think it’s in our best interest to support the bus company.”

Dousman, which serves a number of southeastern Wisconsin school districts, operates two busing hubs in Walworth County — a Lake Geneva facility at N1889 County Highway H, serving Lake Geneva Area Schools; and a Delavan facility at 1736 Hobbs Dr., serving Delavan-Darien, Walworth and Williams Bay schools.

In related news, the board approved a five-year contract extension with Dousman Transport, $86,137 for the 2022-23 school year, which calls for a 2.5% annual rate increase per year over the five-year contract period, which runs through the 2026-27 school year.

The new contract is effective Aug. 1.

Other news

In other action at the July 25 meeting, the Williams Bay School Board:

Approved the resignations of middle school-high school physical education teacher Joseph Hauser and varsity softball coach Jeff Kuespert, and the hiring of Matthew Landers as middle school-high school physical education teacher, Jessica Soskitch as assistant girls volleyball coach, and Nathan Borgen as varsity boys basketball coach.

Approved a $600 administration contract with Hartland-based Diversified Benefits Services, Inc. to administer the district’s COBRA insurance plans. In 1985, the United States government passed the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), which gives workers and their families the right to continue their workplace health insurance coverage after a qualifying event occurs where they would otherwise lose their health plan. The district has 64 COBRA-eligible employees.

Approved the designation of $10,000 in general fund balance to the district’s Fund 46 long-term capital improvement trust fund.