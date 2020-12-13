Bay student in the running for national scholarship

“At this point I’m competing against people who are all very deserving of the scholarship,” she said.

Nolan said she has applied for more than 15 scholarships this past year and has secured between $6,000 and $7,000 in scholarship funds.

Nolan said securing the semifinalist spot, and many of her other acheivements at Williams Bay High School, could not have been possible without the support she received from school staff.

“I wouldn’t even be here had they not supported me through all of the other stepping stones to become a part of this,” she said.

Williams Bay Middle and High School principal Brent Mansky said it was exciting to hear Nolan had been recognized as a semi-finalist for the prestigious scholarship and that she is well deserving of the kudos.

“Braiya is an outstanding student and is an excellent role model for our student body,” he said. “She is very deserving of this recognition and we are hopeful that she continues to advance forward through this application process.”

The corporate-sponsored scholarship, supported by Coca-Cola bottlers and The Coca-Cola Company is the largest of its kind in the United States and has provided over $75 million to 6,450 scholars in its 33 years of operation.