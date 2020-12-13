Bay student in the running for national scholarship

WILLIAMS BAY — Further adding to a running list of scholastic, athletic and community accomplishments, Williams Bay senior Braiya Nolan has been selected as a semifinalist in the running for a national $20,000 scholarship.
Including Nolan, 1,609 out of 99,403 high school seniors throughout the country were selected as semifinalist for the scholarship award. Out of the 1,609 semifinalists, only 150 students will receive the $20,000 award.
Semifinalist were chosen based on applications submitted in October which demonstrated the student’s academic excellence, leadership and service in both their school and community.
Nolan said with so many talented seniors throughout the nation applying for the national scholarship that she was pleasantly surprised to hear she had qualified for the semifinalist spot.
Nolan, along with other semifinalists, is now in the process of submitting a secondary application which will include essays, a recommendation and academic transcripts. After the Dec. 10 submission deadline, an independent selection committee will narrow the field to 250 regional finalists by the end of January. From there the 250 regional finalists will participate in online interviews and the final 150 award recipients will be selected in March 2021.
Nolan said she expects the second phase of the selection process to be more difficult than the first because many of the other semifinalists have had similar academic success and community service as herself.
“At this point I’m competing against people who are all very deserving of the scholarship,” she said.
Nolan said she has applied for more than 15 scholarships this past year and has secured between $6,000 and $7,000 in scholarship funds.
Nolan said securing the semifinalist spot, and many of her other acheivements at Williams Bay High School, could not have been possible without the support she received from school staff.
“I wouldn’t even be here had they not supported me through all of the other stepping stones to become a part of this,” she said.
Williams Bay Middle and High School principal Brent Mansky said it was exciting to hear Nolan had been recognized as a semi-finalist for the prestigious scholarship and that she is well deserving of the kudos.
“Braiya is an outstanding student and is an excellent role model for our student body,” he said. “She is very deserving of this recognition and we are hopeful that she continues to advance forward through this application process.”
The corporate-sponsored scholarship, supported by Coca-Cola bottlers and The Coca-Cola Company is the largest of its kind in the United States and has provided over $75 million to 6,450 scholars in its 33 years of operation.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation in a press release. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
Nolan said regardless of whether she advances in the scholarship competition or not, she is proud to have been selected as a semifinalist and will consider the honor a win.
The Williams Bay senior said she hopes to study neuro-immunology in higher education but is waiting to hear back from colleges before deciding where to attend. She said she has been considering Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and Northwestern University in suburban Chicago but is keeping an open mind about where she would like to attend.
