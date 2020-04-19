Beach admission app could be available this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lake Geneva officials are getting ready to take the plunge with a new system for people to pay admission to the beach without having to wait in line.

Aldermen have given initial approval to partnering with a mobile app company, Viply LLC of New Jersey, to allow people to purchase beach passes by downloading an app on their cellphones.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee April 8 unanimously endorsed an agreement with Viply for a one-year trial of the beach app.

The agreement still must be approved by the full city council.

Harbormaster Linda Frame first presented the beach app proposal to city officials in January, offering it as a convenience for Riviera Beach patrons who sometimes must wait in line before their fun in the sun.

City Administrator Dave Nord said he likes the idea of making life a little easier for beach goers.

“The intent here is to give the public another option to buy their beach passes without having to stand in line and handle cash,” Nord said.

Admission to the beach is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Patrons would pay a fee of $1.80 to download app.