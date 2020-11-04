Beach weather in November? Our region could break a record

The Lake Geneva region could break records this week for the warmest temperatures ever recorded in these early November days.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say temperatures in southeastern Wisconsin are headed for the 70s this week, possibly breaking records for unseasonably mild November weather.

A warming trend that began Monday is expected to stick around all week.

The record high for today is 73 degrees recorded in Milwaukee in 2008. As of midday today, the temperature in Milwaukee was 69 degrees — putting the record within reach later in the day.

The weather service does not maintain records specifically for Lake Geneva.

As of noon today, a temperature gauge on a bank in downtown Lake Geneva was showing a temperature of 65 degrees.

Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said a high-pressure system in the southwest part of the United States is sending unseasonably warm air up north, a trend that should continue until the weekend.

"We're just kind of locked into that pattern," Stumpf said.

Colder weather is in the forecast starting Sunday or Monday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.