 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beach weather in November? Our region could break a record
breaking topical

Beach weather in November? Our region could break a record

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Geneva Town Bank shows 65 degrees on Nov. 4

The temperature display at Town Bank in downtown Lake Geneva shows 65 degrees just after noon today, as a unseasonable warmup approaches near-record levels.

 Scott Williams

The Lake Geneva region could break records this week for the warmest temperatures ever recorded in these early November days.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say temperatures in southeastern Wisconsin are headed for the 70s this week, possibly breaking records for unseasonably mild November weather.

A warming trend that began Monday is expected to stick around all week.

The record high for today is 73 degrees recorded in Milwaukee in 2008. As of midday today, the temperature in Milwaukee was 69 degrees — putting the record within reach later in the day.

The weather service does not maintain records specifically for Lake Geneva.

As of noon today, a temperature gauge on a bank in downtown Lake Geneva was showing a temperature of 65 degrees.

Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said a high-pressure system in the southwest part of the United States is sending unseasonably warm air up north, a trend that should continue until the weekend.

"We're just kind of locked into that pattern," Stumpf said.

Colder weather is in the forecast starting Sunday or Monday.

+18 Photos: Remembering last year's Halloween snowstorm in Lake Geneva

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics