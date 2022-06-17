Bee-ing kind to pollinators: Genoa City's inaugural No Mow May "a success"

Village of Genoa City officials believe last month’s program to help bees and other pollinators forage for early spring sources of flower nectar and pollen made a difference.

In April, the Genoa City Village Board approved a proposal by village clerk-treasurer Kathryn Dennis in No Mow May, a voluntary program to help pollinators increasingly challenged by urbanization, pesticide use, habitat loss and climate change.

“The whole point is to help the bees and other pollinators as they come out of hibernation,” said Genoa City public works director John Cole.

As part of No Mow May, Genoa City encouraged property owners in the 2,995-resident community to do more for the environment by doing less.

Participants were asked to park their lawnmowers for a month to give struggling populations of pollinators a much-needed boost as they traded perfectly manicured lawns for a rugged, more naturalized look replete with beneficial, early-blooming pollinator food sources including dandelions, white clover, violets and other wildflower “weeds.”

Bees alone pollinate nearly half of all fruits and vegetables eaten. According to the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, based in Tucson, Arizona, nearly one in four native bee species in North America is imperiled and at increasing risk of extinction.

Other pollinators include wasps, flies, beetles butterflies, birds, ants and moths.

As pollination rates decline, so does agricultural production, putting food supplies and the agricultural economy at risk.

Genoa City officials consider the pilot No Mow May program to be a success.

“Some residents chose not to participate, but lots of residents did and we thank them for that,” said Cole. “We take pride in keeping the village maintained and feel it was a partnership between the board and the residents to try and help our environment. It took effort from both sides to make it a success and I feel it will only get better in years to come.”

Dennis said “quite a few” community members participated. Some made signs alerting neighbors to their participation in No Mow May, something that she said the village might provide to residents in the future if No Mow May is offered again.

While Dennis said there was not much negativity toward the program, what feedback she received usually originated from a lack of understanding.

“But for the most part people seem genuinely excited about it,” she said. “Even if they’re not participating, they’re happy to see the community being involved in that.”

Dennis herself is a gardener.

“My yard has quite a bit of biodiversity,” she said. “I’m certainly participating (in No Mow May) as a resident myself.”

Among the No May May participants in Genoa City were Freeman Street residents Don and Nancy Haubold and their daughter, Amber.

“There’s a shortage of bees and butterflies, and if we don’t have pollination, we’re gonna be in trouble,” Don Haubold said.

He admitted that it will be harder to cut the grass in June, but he said, for the environment, “it’s well worth it.”

“You can see how the grass is and we’re getting all these flowers up and that’s what the bees and butterflies pollinate on,” said Don Haubold. “If we keep cutting our lawns as short as a golf course, they can’t feed and pollinate. I think it’s a good thing. I think we should do No Mow May every year.”

A self-employed manufacturer of eco-friendly products by trade with his Don’s Country Woodshop laser engraving and CNC router manufacturing business, Haubold created an elaborate and artistic No Mow May sign for their front yard.

“It’s a really great sign,” Dennis said. “They put a lot of effort into it.”

Looking to promote the initiative, educate the public and demonstrate their own buy-in, Genoa City officials left the front lawn at Village Hall, 755 Fellows Road, unmowed as a No Mow May showcase, with yellow-and-black signs sporting bumblebee artwork reading “Pardon the Weeds: We Are Feeding the Bees.”

Cole said a small area at Village Hall was left alone in May, but village park grounds and other public spaces were maintained.

“It would not surprise me in future years to expand our No Mow May to possibly include some parks and green spaces,” he said. “That decision would be made by the Village Board, and I would follow that direction.”

No Mow May participants in Genoa City deferred their first mowings of the 2022 growing season until after the end of May, with the village temporarily waiving enforcement of village ordinance requiring property owners to maintain their lawns. No Mow May participants had until June 5 to bring their lawns back into compliance.

“After No Mow May was over, I did a sweep of the village on June 3 and only found about 10 lawns that had not been mowed,” Cole noted. “We inspect the lawns and give the homeowner five days (written notice) to bring the lawn into compliance. If after five days the lawn is not cut, the DPW will cut the lawn and the homeowner is charged accordingly.

Cole said the impact of No Mow May on Public Works operations was minimal.

“We did spend an extra day sweeping the first week of June to collect as much of the grass debris as possible before it went into the storm catch basins,” he said.

According to Cole, it was not much more work for the department, which has crews out sweeping and performing inspections weekly.

A growing movement

First piloted in Great Britain in 2019, an initial conservation study of No Mow May showed a massive increase in floral diversity when struggling populations of pollinators needed food sources the most. Piloted in the U.S. in 2020, at Appleton, researchers reported a threefold increase in bee species diversity and a fivefold increase in the number of bees in no-mow yards, compared to mowed neighboring yards.

Home to legendary conservationists from Aldo Leopold to John Muir to the Father of Earth Day himself, Gaylord Nelson, Wisconsin has become the heart of the No Mow May movement in the U.S., with more than two dozen Badger State communities now participating.

In addition to Appleton and Genoa City, No Mow May has expanded across the state to include Ashland, Cross Plains, De Pere, Egg Harbor, Elm Grove, Fort Atkinson, Fox Crossing, Glendale, Greenfield, Green Bay, New Holstein, Hortonville, Kaukauna, La Crosse, Medford, New Holstein, Oshkosh, Rib Mountain, Rockland, Stevens Point, Sun Prairie, Superior, Verona, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, among others.

Following Genoa City’s approval of its No Mow May pilot, Williams Bay resident Patt Heise appeared before the Williams Bay Village Board on May 2 to make the case for implementing a pilot in the Geneva Lake West End community.

“It started a few years ago in the United Kingdom and is rapidly spreading through the United States,” Heise said of the No Mow May movement. “Bee City U.S.A. is promoting it. I’d like you to consider adding Williams Bay to that list. We’re a Tree City, we’re a Bird City, and this would just be a way to take it another step further. Without bees there’s no pollination, and with no pollination there’s no food. With no food, we’re not around.”

Indeed, the ecology-minded No Mow May movement has also spread to pollinator-friendly communities in other states, including Northbrook, Illinois; Edina, Minnesota; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Ames, Iowa; Bangor, Rockland City and Portland, all in Maine; Luddington, Michigan; Livingston, Montana; and Saratoga Springs and Rochester, both in New York.

In warmer climates, No Mow Month was observed in April at Green Belt, Maryland, in suburban Washington, D.C.

