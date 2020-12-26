Beer garden ordinance revision being considered in Walworth, current law restricts outdoor drinking spaces

WALWORTH — The Village of Walworth is engaging in preliminary considerations to rewrite an ordinance which currently makes it nearly impossible for restaurants and bars to have an outdoor beer garden area.
The long-standing village ordinance currently states that a permit for a beer garden location will not be issued to a business if the parameters of the space are within 100 feet of a residential structure.
During a Dec. 14 village board meeting, president Tom Connelly said essentially every building in the village’s downtown district is within 100 feet of a building containing residential space due to many businesses having apartments above their storefronts.
“Putting that limitation on it essentially cancels out the possibility for a beer garden for anyone in the village,” he said during the meeting.
Connelly said there are currently two businesses in the village which are interested in exploring the idea of creating a beer garden space where customers can enjoy beverages and dine outdoors. He said both of the businesses currently hold liquor licenses but have been prevented from considering an outdoor expansion because of the village’s ordinance.
The village president said more and more businesses are creating outdoor spaces for customers to safely dine during the coronavirus pandemic and that the village may want to reconsider rewriting the ordinance to better support its local businesses.
“If the intention of the board is to help businesses in the Village of Walworth, particularly during a global pandemic, maybe now is the time to look at this ordinance and see if it’s what we really want,” he said.
While allowing outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic may provide local businesses new avenues of conducting business, trustee Pat McMahon asked during the meeting about the potentiality of imposing a limit on the number of people patronizing the outdoor area at any one time in the ordinance to reduce the chances of patrons spreading the coronavirus to one another.
Village attorney Brad Lochowicz said he certainly understands the need to limit spread of the coronavirus in the village but said if the ordinance is to be rewritten, it should be composed in a way where it is still relevant after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.
“We just have to be careful as to what restrictions, if any, we put on such things like the amount of people,” Lochowicz said.
Before recommending the ordinance be reviewed by the plan commission to be potentially rewritten and the general services committee for a review on possible safety issues resulting from beer gardens, Connelly said he views the ordinance as it stands now as stifling to local businesses in a time where they need village support more than ever.
The ordinance was unanimously approved for review by the two government bodies.