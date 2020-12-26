Beer garden ordinance revision being considered in Walworth, current law restricts outdoor drinking spaces

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If the intention of the board is to help businesses in the Village of Walworth, particularly during a global pandemic, maybe now is the time to look at this ordinance and see if it’s what we really want,” he said.

While allowing outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic may provide local businesses new avenues of conducting business, trustee Pat McMahon asked during the meeting about the potentiality of imposing a limit on the number of people patronizing the outdoor area at any one time in the ordinance to reduce the chances of patrons spreading the coronavirus to one another.

Village attorney Brad Lochowicz said he certainly understands the need to limit spread of the coronavirus in the village but said if the ordinance is to be rewritten, it should be composed in a way where it is still relevant after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

“We just have to be careful as to what restrictions, if any, we put on such things like the amount of people,” Lochowicz said.

Before recommending the ordinance be reviewed by the plan commission to be potentially rewritten and the general services committee for a review on possible safety issues resulting from beer gardens, Connelly said he views the ordinance as it stands now as stifling to local businesses in a time where they need village support more than ever.