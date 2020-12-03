Behind the Riviera construction: A chandelier is set to replace the disco ball, plus more

After the meeting, Klein asked Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier why she wanted the issue to be continued.

"These people are waiting to find out," Klein said referring to the tenants.

A final decision regarding the vendor spaces will be voted on by the full city council.

“I can’t guarantee when final action will be taken, but the city appreciates the fact that the renters need to start making plans for the 2021 season,” Nord said. “It’s my hope a final decision can be made as soon as possible.”

Nord said most of the tenants have indicated that they would like to renew their lease and continue operating their business out of the Riviera next year.

He said other potential tenants have indicated that they are interested in leasing space at the Riviera.

“We’ve received two or three additional inquiries from people who are not here currently who said they would like to be here, too,” Nord said. “That decision is not a single-person decision.”

The renovation work has begun and is expected to be completed by next May.

LaRose said he is excited that MSI General has the opportunity to help renovate a historic building.