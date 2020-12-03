Behind the Riviera construction: A chandelier is set to replace the disco ball, plus more

The Riviera ballroom will have a chandelier attached to its new ceiling, as part of the renovation work that is being completed to the historic building.
MSI General Corp. of Oconomowoc, construction managers for the Riviera renovation project, plans to complete interior renovations to the first floor and second floor of the downtown Lake Geneva building by next May.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Nov. 23, to accept a donation of a crystal chandelier, which will be installed in the Riviera ballroom, which is located on the second floor of the building.
City officials have not identified the donor of the chandelier.
The chandelier, which is about 8 feet in diameter, is set to replace a disco ball that currently is installed to the ceiling of the ballroom.
“It’s more appropriate for the space than the disco ball,” Jay Craig, senior project manager for MSI General, said.
Mayor Charlene Klein said the chandelier will help improve the appearance of the ballroom.
“It’s much more elegant, which is what we’re trying to achieve,” Klein said.
Stu LaRose, project manager for MSI General, said the disco ball could still be re-installed after the interior renovations are completed.
“We can rehang it when it’s all said and done,” LaRose said, “but right now a chandelier is going in its place.”
The ballroom also is set to receive a new ceiling and tiles on its dance floor and upgraded lighting system, as part of the renovation project.
“The ceiling is dated,” LaRose said. “It’s from the 1970s. The original was a smoother finish.”
The second-floor restrooms will be renovated, and the building’s plumbing, electrical and heating, and air conditioning and ventilation systems will be replaced with upgraded systems.
“We can go top down with the utilities— replacing water lines, sewer lines and things of that sort,” City Administrator Dave Nord said. “Because it’s a 1930s built, I can guarantee you the pipes aren’t in good condition.”
Several well-known music artists have performed in the Riviera ballroom in the past including Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Tommy Dorsey and the Village People.
Nord said a private company once leased the second-floor ballroom and hosted dances, concerts and other events.
“They had acts up here and went to town,” Nord said.
The renovation project also will include installing a new elevator. City officials have said there have been mechanical issues with the current elevator during recent years.
The city council unanimously approved a bid, Nov. 25, from the Otis Elevator Company in Madison to install the new elevator.
The company submitted a bid of about $113,000 to work on the project.
The Schindler Elevator Company of Menomonee Falls summitted a bid proposal of about $99,800 to install the elevator.
Dave Luterbach, MSI General representative, said MSI General has worked with both companies in the past, and even though they both have done quality work, he has been more impressed with the Otis Elevator Company.
“I’m not going to say either of them was a problem,” Luterbach said. “It’s just that Otis did better over the projects that they had completed.”
Klein said the city currently works with the Otis Elevator Company for elevator service, and city staff seems to be pleased with their response if there is work that needs to be done to the elevator.
Support Local Journalism
“They call them, and they’re there within hours if they need something,” Klein said. “Hopefully, we won’t need them much with a new elevator, but I think that’s the important part of the equation should there be an issue.”
First-floor renovations include larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building and a family restroom near the south entrance.
The project also includes maintaining 1,168 square feet of existing commercial space along the west side of the building, as well as 540 square feet of concession and 512 square feet of new commercial space on the east side of the building.
The plan also includes 196 square feet of commercial space near the south entrance of the Riviera.
Nord said about three tenant spaces will be removed as a result of the renovation project.
Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee discussed the future of the tenant spaces during a closed session, Nov. 24.
But no official decision was released.
The Riviera most recently had 10 first-floor tenants, whose leases expired Nov. 1.
The tenants typically operate their businesses from May to November, which is considered Lake Geneva’s tourism season. The tenants are required to renew their leases in the spring.
Nord said because the issue was discussed in a closed session, he could not provide details about the committee’s recommendations.
The finance, licensing & regulation committee also discussed the issue during a closed session, Dec. 1.
When the committee members returned from closed session, they unanimously voted to continue to discuss the issue during their next meeting, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Dec. 15.
After the meeting, Klein asked Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier why she wanted the issue to be continued.
"These people are waiting to find out," Klein said referring to the tenants.
A final decision regarding the vendor spaces will be voted on by the full city council.
“I can’t guarantee when final action will be taken, but the city appreciates the fact that the renters need to start making plans for the 2021 season,” Nord said. “It’s my hope a final decision can be made as soon as possible.”
Nord said most of the tenants have indicated that they would like to renew their lease and continue operating their business out of the Riviera next year.
He said other potential tenants have indicated that they are interested in leasing space at the Riviera.
“We’ve received two or three additional inquiries from people who are not here currently who said they would like to be here, too,” Nord said. “That decision is not a single-person decision.”
The renovation work has begun and is expected to be completed by next May.
LaRose said he is excited that MSI General has the opportunity to help renovate a historic building.
“We’re excited,” LaRose said. “This is going to be a fun project.”
Exterior renovations to the Riviera, which included replacing the roof, installing new upper-level windows and tuckpointing work, were completed earlier this year.
