Best Bargains, local restaurants talk about inflation reasons and what customers should expect to see

“We have a massive demand kick up and supplies are dwindling and now we have this worry there will not be enough supply to replace it,” Helnore said.

Will prices dip?

At Best Bargain they are able to buy in bulk through the wholesale supply chain so they can keep prices down and get the products customers need. They also stocked up when they saw the inflation coming. But they are still not immune from supply chain price hikes.

Vorpagel said at Lake Geneva Country Meats the shortages and prices have not significantly impacted their company. “We sell a quality product. When people want a good steak, they want a good steak. No, it hasn’t affected us. We’ve been pretty clear about the prices going up. They see it everywhere. We’ve been open about communicating this, but we won’t compromise quality.”

Helnore said, this summer, with skyrocketing demand for goods following the COVID shutdown, people are desensitized to the inflation.

“I think a lot of people are OK with it because they were locked up for a year and they can rationalize higher prices because they didn’t do anything for a year,” Helnore said.