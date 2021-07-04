Best Bargains, local restaurants talk about inflation reasons and what customers should expect to see

Buying a steak this summer, along with practically anything else, comes with a hefty price.
Jonathan Cross, owner of Jonathan’s on Brick Street in Delavan, said in early June he paid over $40 per pound for a cut choice tenderloin, which used to be about $20.
Over the last couple weeks, the price for beef has started to come down, but it’s still higher than it was, said Doug Helnore, the owner of Best Bargains on Highway 50 in New Munster that supplies commercial businesses as well as individual customers.
The reasons for the inflation include some lingering effects of COVID production changes, exports and the continuing high demand. There is some hope prices will go down at the end of summer but it’s hard to tell.
Nicholas Vorpagel, Vice President of Lake Geneva Country Meats, partially blames COVID and its impact on large meat packing companies that have had to operate at “reduced capacity.”
“These plants are well oiled operations, but with the spread of COVID they really had to move people farther apart from each other,” Vorpagel said. This resulted in fewer people working and slowed down production.
“Sometimes I wonder if they use the COVID card to keep the prices escalated,” Cross added. “Pre COVID, the meat prices were at the lowest since 17 years. Now, beef has gone up 100 percent. It’s been brutal. We’ve added $7 (to the cost of beef entrees on the menu), but we will have to change that to market price.
“I feel now that packers are in a position to control the market with so few packers running the show. It’s almost as if they were allowed to do whatever they want to do. Quite frankly if they’re allowed to do this – regulate the market – why would the producers change anything?”
Prices are escalating across the market, not just beef, says Mike Mikalsen, Chief of Staff for Republican Senator, Stephen Nass, District 11. He attributes the price increases not to market controls or price gouging but to three main factors – COVID shutdowns, shortage of workers, and supply and logistical issues.
“The combination of all three is thrusting us in a rapid inflation of consumer and food goods. The closest you can compare this to is the WWII shortage of supplies. In fairness, you would have to look at the entire consumer economy.” As examples, Mikalsen pointed to the $35,000 to $45,000 increases in building costs, as well as the uptick in clothing and shoe prices, though consumers can expect price increases across the board.
Reduced herds before COVID
Regarding beef costs, Mikalsen said before COVID, beef farmers were reducing their herds because of lack of consumer demand. When COVID struck it put pressure onto the meat packing companies. Last fall the meat that would have gone to restaurants was diverted primarily to grocery stores because COVID had shut down most restaurants or people were afraid to go out.
“It’s flipped. People are now going out,” Mikalsen said. Meat has to be divided between the grocers and restaurants, swelling shortages, demands, and prices.
The recent ransomware attack of the JBS meat packing plants has also compounded the issue. “When 1/5 of the nation’s slaughtering plants shuts down you’re talking 20% that can’t go out. There’s only so much beef in the chain,” Mikalsen said.
“The only way to solve this problem is to stop buying,” said Cross. “But how many restaurants are going to say we don’t have beef as an option? Unfortunately, the chicken and pork market has followed suit. Those prices are high, too. If I say your chicken dinner is going to be $42, you’d say, ‘I’m not paying that for a chicken dinner.’ It’s right across the board.”
Chicken, oil and more
Commenting on the price of chicken, Helnore said, “It didn’t help at this time that all the major chains are having this chicken war. Everyone has their own chicken and breaded chicken breast. So that takes a lot of the supply out of the regular restaurant supply chain and consumer supply chain.”
He added there are not enough workers to debone the chickens and work the line.
On top of that, consumers are seeing the price of cooking oil go up because of the heat and drought conditions throughout the country.
“We have a massive demand kick up and supplies are dwindling and now we have this worry there will not be enough supply to replace it,” Helnore said.
Will prices dip?
At Best Bargain they are able to buy in bulk through the wholesale supply chain so they can keep prices down and get the products customers need. They also stocked up when they saw the inflation coming. But they are still not immune from supply chain price hikes.
Vorpagel said at Lake Geneva Country Meats the shortages and prices have not significantly impacted their company. “We sell a quality product. When people want a good steak, they want a good steak. No, it hasn’t affected us. We’ve been pretty clear about the prices going up. They see it everywhere. We’ve been open about communicating this, but we won’t compromise quality.”
Helnore said, this summer, with skyrocketing demand for goods following the COVID shutdown, people are desensitized to the inflation.
“I think a lot of people are OK with it because they were locked up for a year and they can rationalize higher prices because they didn’t do anything for a year,” Helnore said.
But he doesn’t think the inflation is sustainable and that after the busy summer prices will start to go down. “Supply and demand will necessitate it,” he said. “You can only go up so much.”
Cross, however, is not feeling too hopeful. “It’s not good right now. It’s the straw that’s going to break the back of the little guy. I’m not a mind reader. I hope the prices go down.”