Beyond the classroom: Williams Bay students helping area nonprofits, collecting items

A group of Williams Bay High School students are learning that school lessons extend outside the classroom and are helping give back to area nonprofits this holiday season.

One of the groups of students from John Tomaszewski’s sociology class is collecting coloring books, crayons and coloring pencils for Inspiration Ministries residents from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 17 in the school’s lobby as part of a class project.

Inspiration Ministries, N2270 Highway 67 in Walworth, is a place where people with disabilities can grow, work, mature in their faith, and lead productive, joy-filled lives. Some of the people who live there work at Inspired coffee shop in Downtown Lake Geneva, which is part of Inspiration Ministries training program.

The Williams Bay students’ goal is to collect at least 20 coloring books and crayons and coloring pencils.

The students plan to visit the Inspiration Ministries campus Jan. 5 to deliver the items and participate in activities with the residents.

“So not only are they doing the coloring book drive for Inspiration Ministries, we’re also going to go there and volunteer one morning, as well,” Tomaszewski said.

Students in Tomaszewski’s class were given an assignment in mid-November to work in groups to report on a local issue and work with an organization that addresses that issue.

“I wanted them to find an issue or topic that they were passionate about that they wanted to address,” Tomaszewski said.

Student Sarah Rowles said members of her group selected Inspiration Ministries for their project to have an opportunity to assist and interact with the organization’s residents.

Inspiration Ministries offers programs and residential living facilities for people with disabilities.

“We just felt there was a need for spending time with them and getting to know them a little bit and bring them joy during the winter season,” she said.

Tomaszewski said several of the students know someone who is associated with Inspiration Ministries.

“Some of them said they had family members that were there or use to work there, and they thought that this would be a good connection for them to make,” Tomaszewski said.

As part of the assignment, the students are required to track their progress and present a report about their experience working with a community organization.

Rowles said she and her classmates were concerned about the deadline for the project at first but were excited after they were able to get in contact with Inspiration Ministries.

“We were worried if they would want us to visit or if there were other things we had to take into consideration,” Rowles said. “It was a little stressful at first, but I feel after we were able to contact them and set a plan, things started to fall in place.”

Tomaszewski said another group of students in the class is creating toiletry bags for a local organization that assists low-income residents, and another group is colleting items for the Lakeland Animal Shelter.

The students are conducting a supply drive for the animal shelter during the high school’s Dec. 27 boys basketball game. Some of the items that are being collected include dry canned cat food, dry canned dog food, bleach, paper towels, garbage bags, baby blankets and cat cages.

People who donate items for the animals shelter will receive free admission to the game.

Student Dion Soto said he and his classmates are excited about assisting the animal shelter.

“It makes me and my group feel great just knowing that we can do things to help out our community and help out local animals,” Soto said. “It just brings joy to us and helps us learn that there’s just more than people that need help. There’s animals that need rescue and all kinds of things.”

The students will visit the shelter Jan. 3 to help clean animal cages.

“We’re just doing as much as we can with them,” Soto said.

Tomaszewski said he is pleased with how the students have started their assignments and contacted their partnering organizations.

“A lot of it has been student driven,” Tomaszewski said. “They’ve made their own connections, reaching out to these different organizations. So I’m impressed with the work that they’ve done so far.”

Tomaszewski said this is the first semester he has assigned this type of project but plans to do so again in the future.

“I wanted to do something where they get out of the typical grind of school and do something that is more applied where they take what they learned in class and address an issue,” Tomaszewski said. “It’s a relatively large project.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.