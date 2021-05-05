BFWB soccer ends regular season with split

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team had a simple goal when the season began: Finish with a record above .500.

Mission accomplished.

The team split its final two regular season matches to finish 7-5.

First was an 8-2 loss on the road against Racine Case on April 27. The ChiefDogs kept it close in the first half, trailing 3-2, but Racine pulled away by scoring five goals in the second half.

On April 29, the ChiefDogs beat Veritas/Tenor 5-2. It was a 1-1 game in the first half, but the ChiefDogs outscored their foes 4-1 in the second half for the three-goal victory.

Big Foot/Bay has a bye in the first round of the playoffs this week after earning a No. 2 seed, and will host a home game on April 6 in the second round against the winner of the game between three-seed Jefferson and six-seed Cambridge/Deerfield.

